Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Shaheen Shah Afridi has conquered the mind of India batter Rohit Sharma. When India and Pakistan faced each other in an Asia Cup 2023 game last week, Shaheen cleaned up Rohit with a ripper. It was a fuller delivery from the left-arm pacer that swung into the India captain and went through the defence to rattle his stumps at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Rohit was dismissed for 11 runs off 22 balls.

"Yeh Rohit Sharma woh Rohit Sharma hai hi nahi. Yeh uska stunt double hai. Shaheen uske dimaag mein baith gaya hai. (This is not the same Rohit Sharma. This one's a stunt double. Shaheen has conquered his mind). I have never seen him change his stance, but what was happening there? Stance change kara, beat hua, bowled hua (He changed his stance and got bowled). Shaheen is subconsciously in his mind. This is what pressure of India vs Pakistan match does to players," Akhtar said during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports.

The former Pakistan pacer earlier said that Rohit is unable to read or understand the bowling of star pacer Shaheen.

"I think Rohit is unable to read or understand Shaheen. The visual of Rohit Sharma being beaten like this was not good, but he is a far better player than this. Rohit can bat much better than this. I think he is worrying too much," Akhtar had said on his YouTube channel.

India were bundled out for 266 runs despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82). Rain interrupted the game more than a couple of times before it was eventually called off.

"The constant interruptions by rain, leading to the players going off the ground and coming back in, it affects the focus of the batters. Gill lost his wicket because of this reason, he lost his concentration, and that is why he played such a loose shot," said Akhtar.

Gill, who barely looked set at the crease, was dismissed for 10 runs off 32 balls on the bowling of Haris Rauf.

India and Pakistan will be facing each other next on September 10. It will be a Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India will then be playing against Sri Lanka on September 12 while their last Super 4 match will be against Bangladesh on September 15. Both the matches will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.