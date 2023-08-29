Sri Lanka have been hit by injuries to key bowlers as they named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is among four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to injury. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also missing from the squad due to injuries. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were a late addition to the squad to replace the injured players. Kusal Perera making a comeback after a hiatus of two years from the ODI squad, is still recovering from flu according to a statement from Sri Lankan Cricket and will join the rest of the squad once he recovers.

The biggest blow to their chances came when star all-rounder Hasaranga suffered a thigh injury during the LPL 2023 and is rehabilitating from a thigh pain he sustained during the Lanka Premier League.

Sri Lanka unveils its powerhouse squad for the Asia Cup 2023! 🇱🇰 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/duAXDfQyFQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 29, 2023

Chameera has a pectoral injury, Madushanka hurt himself during a practice match last week and Kumara has a side strain. Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lankan side with Kusal Mendis playing the role of vice-captain.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva along Shanaka are the all-rounders added to the team.

Maheesh Theekshana will oversee the spin department in Hasaranga's absence, with assistance from Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha.

Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.