Pakistan have named their playing XI for the opening game of the Asia Cup against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday. With Nepal as their opponent in the opening game of the 2023 Asia Cup, Pakistan has prioritised batting depth. Pakistan has many bowling options with three frontline quicks and three all-rounders who can bowl spin. The team made a few adjustments from the starting lineup against Afghanistan in the final ODI in Colombo. While Saud Shakeel moves to the middle order, Iftikhar Ahmed takes his place. Pakistan chose to go with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, leaving no opportunity for pacer Mohammad Wasim.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be aided by Salman Agha in the spin department.

The batting line-up has a familiar look with Iftikhar coming back into the middle-order after missing the final ODI against Afghanistan.

Pakistan XI:Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.