Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has warned Team India ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. The Rohit Sharma-led side received a timely wake up call following its loss to Bangladesh in the final Super 4 fixture on Friday. While India had rested several key players for the game, including star batter Virat Kohli, Akhtar suggested that it was a embarrassing defeat. Sri Lanka defeated tournament favourties Pakistan to reach the final, and Akhtar feels that winning the final won't be a cakewalk for India.

"We were not expecting that India would lose to a team like Bangladesh but they did. It was an embarrassing defeat. Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka. They are out of the Asia Cup, which is an even bigger embarrassment. India are still in the final. All is not lost for them. It was a great wakeup call for them to come back harder and make sure they secure victory in the finals but that will only happen if they play really well. Ye khala ji ka ghar nahi hai jaha pe India jake araam se jeet lega. Nothing of that sort is going to happen. It's going to be a tough game," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"Sri Lanka is out there to beat India. And going into the World Cup, it could be anybody's game. India need to wake up. They lost to Bangladesh," he added.

Earlier this week, India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a Super 4 match to book their place in the final.

However, on two previous occasions, Sri Lanka have lost two India in the Super Four stage only to beat them in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.