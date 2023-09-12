India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right in the slot, outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma plays the ball over covers with just an extension of the arms with perfect timing to bring up a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward outside the off stump this time. Umpire signals a wide.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads and this time pitched up Shubman Gill finds the gap between mid wicket and square leg on the leg side as he flicks the ball using his bottom hand for a handsome boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide. Shubman Gill misses out on the cut as he plays it again to the fielder at cover point.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the stumps. Shubman Gill pushes the ball straight to mid wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide. Shubman Gill pushes the ball off the back foot straight to the fielder at point.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads again from the good length. Shubman Gill tucks the ball towards the square leg fielder.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the leg stump. Shubman Gill flicks it straight to the fielder at mid wicket.
Matheesha Pathirana is introduced into the attack now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads this time from the length. Rohit Sharma looks to flick it but gets hit on the thigh pads.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Rohit Sharma blocks it off the back foot towards covers.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Late outswing from the good length outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma looking to cut the ball gets beaten.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Shubman Gill tucks it down to backward deep point and runs a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the length again outside the off stump. Shubman Gill pushes the ball straight back to the bolwer.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length hard just outside the off stump. Shubman Gill plays the front foot defence towards covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up again at the stumps. Rohit Sharma blocks it off from the crease.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot, straight back the bowler's head for a massive six, bringing 10,000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma. Pitched up on the stumps, Rohit Sharma takes a leg out and punches the ball over the bowler's head to bring up the first six of the innings.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside the off stump, from the length. Rohit Sharma goes back and looks to cut it but gets an inside edge back to the wicketkeeper on the bounce.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches one up at the stumps. Rohit Sharma takes a leg out and pushes the ball to mid off for no run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Outside the leg stump again. Second wide for the over.
6.3 overs (5 Runs) 5 Wides! Wayward outside the leg stump. Too far away for the wicket keeper to stop. Wide ball.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps from the good length. Rohit Sharma blocks it off the front foot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length hard outside the off stump with some out swing. Rohit Sharma leaves the ball to go through.
Another solid start from the two Indian openers. Will we witness a century stand again?
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide. Rohit Sharma goes back and plays the ball into the off side gap for a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked off the pads! Rohit Sharma gets his second boundary towards deep square to a good length ball at the stumps as there is a mis field at the deep square leg boundary to give India another boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide. Shubman Gill cuts the ball towards deep point for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly on the pads from the length. Shubman Gill looks to flick the ball but gets an inside edge on to the thigh pads to the wicket keeper.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a good length on the stumps and Shubman Gill pushes the ball off the front foot straight to mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length on top of the off stump with a hint of inswing. Shubman Gill plays the front foot defence back to the bowler.
