India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - 7.06 pm IST (1.36 pm GMT) - Folks, we have a resumption time! Play will restart at 7.15 pm IST (1.45 pm GMT). As mentioned earlier, we did not begin to lose any overs and we will soon see India's last pair come out to bat the remaining three overs.
UPDATE - 6.59 pm IST (1.29 pm GMT) - Great signs! Only the square is under cover now and it will not be long before the covers are completely off. The umpires have scheduled an inspection for 7.05 pm IST (1.35 pm GMT). If there is no more rain, we should not be far away from a restart. Stick around as we will update you regarding the result of the inspection.
UPDATE - 6.38 pm IST (1.08 pm GMT) - Good news! The rain seems to have eased but the covers are still on. The ground staff are lurking near the covers and are probably waiting for the rain to completely stop. Just as we say, the covers are slowly being peeled off now. With no reserve day for this game, we will start losing overs from 7.52 pm IST (2.22 pm GMT). We will keep you posted.
UPDATE - 6.23 pm IST (12.53 pm GMT) - Uh oh! The drizzle has become heavier and the umpires have decided to take the players off. The ground staff sprint in with the covers and take absolutely no time to cover the entire square. More covers are being brought on as the intensity of rain has picked up a bit. Let's hope this is just a passing shower. Stay tuned for further updates.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Mohammed Siraj remains watchful and pushes this towards cover fielder.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Floats this full and outside the off. Mohammed Siraj taps this towards the fielder at cover.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Delivers this short and outside the off pole. Axar Patel knocks this off the back foot towards long off and takes one more.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Loops this full and just outside off. Mohammed Siraj dabs this into the off side with soft hands and takes off for a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this full and in line with the stumps. Axar Patel hits this back towards the bowler. Charith Asalanka leaps and gets one hand to the ball but is unable to keep hold onto it. They take a run.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Charith Asalanka bowls this into the stumps on a fuller length. Axar Patel punches this back towards the bowler.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside the off pole. Axar Patel looks to punch this away but miscues his shot into the leg side. They manage to steal a single as Mohammed Siraj loses his bat while taking the run.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps this short as well and into the pads. Mohammed Siraj tucks this towards deep square leg and take a run.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Short this time and outside the off pole. Axar Patel cuts this towards deep point and collects one this time.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full again and outside the off stump. Axar Patel pushes this towards long off but refuses the single again.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Fires this full and into the pads. Axar Patel backs away and dabs this towards backward point.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Maheesh Theekshana bowls this full and outside off. Axar Patel hits this hard towards deep cover but does not take a single.
