India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) In line with the stumps and on a shortish length. Mohammed Siraj goes deep in the crease and blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Decides to bowl this short and into the batter. Axar Patel makes room and cuts this towards deep cover-point for a run.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Loops this one full and outside the off pole. Axar Patel knocks this towards the cover fielder.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and outside off. Axar Patel dabs this towards the fielder at point.
44.2 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length and outside off. Axar Patel cross bats this back towards the bowler.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Charith Asalanka loops this one full and just outside the off stump. Axar Patel looks to get forward and play at this but gets beaten all ends up by the turn.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps this one short and just outside the off pole. Mohammed Siraj looks to work this leg side and the ball seems to have hit the pad first. The bowler appeals but the umpire does not respond and Dasun Shanaka goes for a review. UltraEdge confirms that it is indeed pad first but Ball Tracking shows impact is outside the off stump. Mohammed Siraj survives and Sri Lanka lose their review.
Is that out? Sri Lanka have gone for a LBW review against Mohammed Siraj. The UltraEdge shows that it is pad first but the Ball Tracking shows that the impact is outside off. Siraj survives and Sri Lanka lose their review.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full and just outside the off pole. Mohammed Siraj keeps this one out solidly to the left of the bowler.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted full and well outside the off stump. Mohammed Siraj knocks this straight to the fielder at cover.
43.3 overs (0 Run) A tad bit short and outside the off pole. Mohammed Siraj gets forward to defend but misses and the ball turns into his body.
43.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires this one full and going down leg. Mohammed Siraj does not offer a shot and the umpire calls this one wide.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses this full and on and off-stump line. Axar Patel hits this into the air but the ball lands well short of long off for a single.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Maheesh Theekshana bowls this short and outside off. Axar Patel rocks back and slaps this towards deep cover for a couple of runs.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps on a fuller length. Mohammed Siraj clips this towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
42.5 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length and turning into the stumps. Mohammed Siraj looks to turn it away into the leg side but misses and the ball lobs up off the thigh pad.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Loops this full and outside the off pole. Mohammed Siraj gets well forward and keeps the ball out.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Hat-trick ball negotiated safely by Mohammed Siraj! This is bowled full and outside the off stump. Mohammed Siraj gets his front foot outside the line of the stumps and looks to defend. The ball beats the inside edge and hits the pads.
Mohammed Siraj is the last man in and will face the hat-trick ball.
42.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two wickets in two balls! Charith Asalanka has a four-wicket haul and Kuldeep Yadav has to depart on golden duck! Charith Asalanka bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Kuldeep Yadav rocks onto his back foot and pushes hard at the ball. He gets the outside edge to the left of slip fielder and Dhananjaya de Silva reacts well to take a sharp catch. Kuldeep Yadav looks absolutely distraught but will have to trod back to the pavilion. Charith Asalanka is on a Hat-trick now and India are one wicket away from being bowled out here!
Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Charith Asalanka has been a revelation in this game and his contribution has put his side well on top in this tie! Flights this full and outside the off pole. Jasprit Bumrah gets forward and looks to work this into the leg side but there is a massive gap between his bat and his pad. The ball turns sharply and squeezes through to peg the off pole back. A classic off-spinner dismissal and India have now lost eight wickets. Sri Lanka have dominated with their spinners and will want to bowl their opponents now at the earliest!
41.6 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl short and into the pads. Axar Patel pushes this towards the fielder at mid-wicket off the back foot.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Delivers this short and going down leg. Jasprit Bumrah tucks this towards deep backward square leg for one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Loops this one full and just outside the off pole. Jasprit Bumrah defends this off the front foot back down the pitch towards the bowler.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fires this full and into the stumps. Jasprit Bumrah blocks this towards cover-point and looks for a run but is sent back by Axar Patel.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this short and outside the off stump. Axar Patel cuts this towards deep point for a run.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Maheesh Theekshana loops this full and into the stumps. Axar Patel dabs this towards the fielder at cover.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Turning into the stumps on a shortish length. Jasprit Bumrah dabs this into the leg side and plays out a dot ball to end the over.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Tosses this full and into the stumps. Jasprit Bumrah clears his front foot out of the way and clips this off the back foot towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl short and outside the off stump. Axar Patel knocks this towards deep point for one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length and into the stumps. Axar Patel leans back and punches this straight to cover.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Floats this outside the off pole on a fuller length. Jasprit Bumrah flicks this towards deep square leg for a run.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Charith Asalanka tosses this full and outside off. Jasprit Bumrah pushes this to the left of the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, India are 191/9. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.