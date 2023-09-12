India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full and just outside the off pole. Axar Patel defends this solidly towards the fielder at cover.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Axar Patel plays through the wrong line and gets beaten on the outside edge.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Loops this full and outside the off pole. Jasprit Bumrah knocks this through point and takes a run.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A fraction short and turning into the stumps. Jasprit Bumrah dabs this towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Floats this full and outside the off stump. Jasprit Bumrah pushes this towards the fielder at mid off.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and on and off-stump line. Axar Patel rocks back and punches this towards long off for one.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and on a leg-stump line. Jasprit Bumrah gets forward and defends this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
Jasprit Bumrah is the new batter in for India.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Charith Asalanka has two wickets now and it is the first time he has bowled in this tournament! An unplayable delivery from this spinner and Ravindra Jadeja has no answer to it! This is bowled on a shorter length and outside the off pole. Ravindra Jadeja gets squared up on the back foot as he looks to play at the ball. Gets a faint outside edge through to the keeper and Kusal Mendis makes no mistake grabbing hold of this. Ravindra Jadeja starts his walk back to the hut and India are now seven wickets down. They are in the danger of being bowled out here as the Sri Lankan spinners have ruled the roost!
38.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short and just outside off. Axar Patel rocks back and punches this towards long on for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl short and into the pads. Ravindra Jadeja tucks this towards deep square leg for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and outside off. Axar Patel cuts this towards deep point for a run.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up at the stumps. Axar Patel blocks it off the front foot.
37.6 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja pushes this to the right of the cover fielder.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers this on line with the stumps on a fuller length. Ravindra Jadeja gets a leading edge back down the pitch towards the bowler.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja keeps this out into the off side.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Loops this full and just outside off. Ravindra Jadeja dabs this to the right of the bowler.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Axar Patel hits this uppishly towards wide long off for a run.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Dhananjaya de Silva bowls this full and just outside off. Axar Patel gets this off the inside edge into the leg side.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full and in line with the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one into the pads on a fullish length once again. Ravindra Jadeja flicks this towards the fielder at backward square leg.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Wide outside the off pole on a fuller length. Ravindra Jadeja opts to leave this one alone.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Floats thsi full and in line with the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja pushes this back to the bowler's left.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Axar Patel drills this towards long off and takes one to open his account.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Charith Asalanka tosses this full and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja dabs this towards third man for a single.
Axar Patel is the new batter in for India.
35.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A great review from Sri Lanka and Dunith Wellalage has a five-wicket haul here! What a performance by the young bowler and he has wrecked the Indian top order in this game. He flights this full and on an off-stump line with some vicious turn away from the bat. Hardik Pandya gets forward and looks to block but sees the ball zip past the outside edge. A massive appeal from the bowler and Kusal Mendis who grabs the ball behind the wicket but the umpire remains unmoved. Dasun Shanaka is convinced to go upstairs for the review and UltraEdge confirms that there is a faint edge. Hardik Pandya has to depart and India have lost their sixth wicket. Things not going as per plan for them but Sri Lanka will feel they are right on top of this tie now.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Loops this full and outside the off stump. Hardik Pandya pushes this towards the cover fielder.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and pitching outside the leg stump. Ravindra Jadeja goes deep in the crease and tucks this towards deep square leg for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss bowled outside the off pole. Ravindra Jadeja thumps this straight to the cover fielder.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps on a fuller length once again. Ravindra Jadeja clips this towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Dunith Wellalage tosses this full and outside the off stump. Ravindra Jadeja clips this towards mid-wicket.
