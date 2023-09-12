India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Loops this full and on an off stump line. Ravindra Jadeja looks to defend and gets an outside edge past slip towards third man for a single. He is off the mark as one wicket and a run comes from this over!
34.5 overs (0 Run) Flights this full and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja gets well forward and blocks this towards the fielder at cover.
34.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short this time and outside the off pole. Ravindra Jadeja rocks back and punches this to the right of cover but they do not take a run.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and just outside the off stump. Ravindra Jadeja defends this towards short cover.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter in for India.
34.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a stunning catch and you just can not keep Dunith Wellalage out of this game! This is bowled really full and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan looks to dig this out over the infield and seems to have got it over the cover fielder. Dunith Wellalage times his leap to perfection and grabs hold of the ball with both his hands. The part-time spinner has claimed a crucial wicket here and the dangerous Ishan Kishan has to make the long walk back to the shed. India have now lost half their side and two relatively new batters are at the crease for them as we appraoch the death overs. The Sri Lanka spinners are on song here!
34.1 overs (0 Run) Charith Asalanka bowls this a fraction short and outside off. Ishan Kishan dabs this towards point.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Loops this full and outside the off pole. Hardik Pandya gets his front foot well forward and defends this towards the cover fielder.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and into the stumps. Hardik Pandya gets forward and fortunately gets an inside edge onto his pads.
33.4 overs (0 Run) What a jaffa! Flights this full and just outside off. Hardik Pandya pushes forward and plays all over this one. Gets beaten all ends up!
33.3 overs (1 Run) Pitching outside leg on a fuller length. Ishan Kishan whips this towards deep square leg for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses this full and outside the off pole. Hardik Pandya dabs this towards backward point and sets off for a run.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Dunith Wellalage floats this full and outside off. Hardik Pandya blocks this towards the fielder at cover.
32.6 overs (1 Run) More sharp turn on offer bowled a bit short and into the batter. Hardik Pandya shimmies forward and looks to play at the ball but misses. The ball lobs off the pads and goes into the leg side. The keeper catches the ball and takes aim at the stumps. The batters steal a leg bye as the umpire does not agree with the appeal.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and outside the off stump. Hardik Pandya pushes this to the left of the bowler.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Loops this full and just outside off. Ishan Kishan taps this towards cover with soft hands and takes off for a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Delivers this one short and outside the off pole. Hardik Pandya dabs this to the left of short third man and takes a run.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Gets this to turn into the stumps on a fuller length. Hardik Pandya tucks this off the front foot towards mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Charith Asalanka floats this full and just outside the off stump. Hardik Pandya dabs this with the turn towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Great uses of the feet from Ishan Kishan and this should release some pressure! Dunith Wellalage bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Ishan Kishan charges down the wicket and gets to the pitch of the ball. He thumps this back over the bowler's head for six runs.
31.5 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and outside the off pole. Hardik Pandya cuts this towards deep cover and takes a run.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Loops this full and into the pads. Ishan Kishan flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Floats this full and in line with the stumps. Hardik Pandya dabs this towards cover-point and sets off for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and on an off-stump line. Hardik Pandya gets forward to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge by some sharp turn.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Dunith Wellalage flights this full and into the stumps. Hardik Pandya pushes this towards the fielder at covers.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Massive turn on offer! Charith Asalanka loops this full and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and gets beaten on the outside edge.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length this time and outside the off pole. Ishan Kishan mistimes his cut shot towards cover-point.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Floats this one full and angled in from outside off. Ishan Kishan blocks this solidly towards cover.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and into the pads. Hardik Pandya tucks this towards backward square leg and takes a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses this full and just outside off. Hardik Pandya clips this towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Charith Asalanka flights this full and outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan knocks this towards deep point for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, India are 171/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.