India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! It's that man again, Dunith Wellalage! Comes from 'round the wicket and bowls it short, at the stumps. The ball grips and stops in the surface which does the trick for Wellalage. KL Rahul goes back in his crease to push it down the ground but plays his shot a bit early. Ends up chipping it down the wicket and Wellalage does the rest. Just when Rahul was starting to up the ante, Wellalage has struck for Sri Lanka.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time and at the pads, Ishan Kishan hangs back and nudges it to short fine leg for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Darted in, full and on middle, KL Rahul works it through covers for a single.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but in safe! Floated up, on off, KL Rahul gets down on one knee and sweeps it in the air. Luckily for him, the ball drops in the vacant deep mid-wicket region and he picks up a couple of runs.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, fullish in length, Ishan Kishan drives it to long on and takes a run. 150 comes up for India.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Angled across, short and outside off, Ishan Kishan tries to run it down to third man but misses.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, turning away, outside off, Ishan Kishan reaches out and drags it to deep mid-wicket. Retains the strike with a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads, clipped away to deep square leg for one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, full and just outside off, KL Rahul gives himself room to access the off side. The ball keeps straight and zips past the outside edge. Kusal Mendis takes the bails off in a flash but Rahul had his foot grounded inside the crease.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, powered down the ground to long on for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Angled in, short and on off, Ishan Kishan guides it to short third man. He wants a single but Rahul sends him back.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length, outside off, KL Rahul stays back and dabs it to deep point for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around leg, Ishan Kishan shapes to sweep but is unable to get it away. The ball rolls off his pads to short fine leg for a dot. A good over for India, 11 came off it.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, on off, KL Rahul gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes full and slow, on off, KL Rahul presses forward and works it with an open bat face. Gets it past point for two more runs.
27.3 overs (0 Run) A bit slower and short, on middle, KL Rahul hangs back and keeps it out.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for KL Rahul! Fired in, short and at the stumps, the ball keeps a bit low as well. KL Rahul waits on the back foot and chops it almost from the stumps. Beats the backward point fielder for yet another boundary. 50-run stand comes up between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Dunith Wellalage comes back into the attack and drops it short, outside off, KL Rahul allows the ball to come to him and guides it wide of short third man for a boundary.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn! Comes from 'round the wicket and serves it full and outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to drive it on the off side. The ball spins away and beats Ishan on the outside edge.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, full and on middle, KL Rahul knocks it down to long on and gets across for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and at the stumps, KL Rahul flicks but is unable to get it past mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it full, on off and middle, KL Rahul lunges forward and clips it straight to mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated up, just outside off, KL Rahul pulls out the reverse sweep and hits it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short and quicker at the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes it through, short and just outside off, KL Rahul gets cramped for room but still manages to steer it to short third man for a run.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, KL Rahul tries to clip it away. Gets a soft leading edge towards mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, turning in, on middle, KL Rahul gets behind the line and pushes it to mid-wicket.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, KL Rahul digs it out back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, short in length, on middle, Ishan Kishan nudges it through square leg for a run.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Strays full and on the pads, KL Rahul clips it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India are 155/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.