India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, at the stumps, Ishan Kishan goes on the back foot and whips it straight to mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, KL Rahul hangs back and works it towards point for a single.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery, outside off, KL Rahul walks across and paddles it through the vacant short fine leg region for a couple of runs.
24.2 overs (1 Run) A bit of excitement but no harm done! Drops it short, on middle, Ishan Kishan rocks back and pulls it in the air. Does not time it well and the ball falls well in front of deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, KL Rahul eases it off the front foot towards cover-point and takes a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Oh, extra bounce! Shortens his length and serves it on off and middle, KL Rahul goes back in his crease to play this one. The ball rears up off the surface and Rahul calmly keeps it out.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up, full and around off, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drops it in front of point. Ishan wants a single but Rahul says no.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, pushed with a straight bat towards Theekshana.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Darted in, at the hips, Ishan Kishan tucks it to the left of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
23.2 overs (1 Run) At the stumps, short in length, spinning in, KL Rahul exposes his stumps but does well to cut it behind square for a single.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and turning in, on the off stump line, KL Rahul allows the ball to turn and chops it past point for a couple of runs.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Fraction short and quicker this time, Ishan Kishan looks to play it fine on the off side. The ball spins away sharply and beats him on the outside edge.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Angled in, on middle, Ishan Kishan taps it off the front foot to backward point.
22.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Floated up, a bit full and outside off, KL Rahul steps out and clips it uppishly but in front of deep mid-wicket for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower, full and on off, Ishan Kishan drills it hard down the wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva gets a hand on it and slows up the lace of the ball. A single taken.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan prods forward and keeps it out.
22.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short and angling in, on middle and leg, Ishan Kishan whips it straight to mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, quicker and shorter on middle, KL Rahul pushes it firmly down the wicket. A bit of a misfield from Maheesh Theekshana but no single taken.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Comes from 'round the wicket and drops it short, outside off, Ishan Kishan punches it off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit wide outside off, full in length, Ishan Kishan extends his arms and dabs it towards backward point. A fumble there allows the batters to run two.
21.3 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full as well, defended with a straight bat.
21.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it short and turning way down leg. A stifled appeal for caught behind but turned down.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads, on a full length, KL Rahul gets forward and works it behind square for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a short length, outside off, KL Rahul looks to cut but the ball comes slower off the surface. Mishits it back to Theekshana.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, KL Rahul advances and whips it down to long on. Keeps the strike with a single. Another tidy over from Dhananjaya de Silva.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, Ishan Kishan drives it along the ground to deep cover and rotates the strike.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Turning away sharply, short and outside off, Ishan Kishan shapes to cut. Toe-ends it back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, around off, Ishan Kishan can only defend it down the wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker, on middle, Ishan Kishan hangs back and defends it back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Angled in, on middle, blocked out on the off side.
