India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and around off, Ishan Kishan uses his feet and drives it towards mid off. Dimuth Karunaratne hits at the non-striker's end but the replays show that Ishan is well in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan pushes it down the wicket. Dunith Wellalage does extremely well to make a good diving stop to his right.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it full, around off, Ishan Kishan steps out and drives it firmly to mid off.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl at the stumps, on middle and leg, Ishan Kishan is happy to block it out.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air again, full and on off, Ishan Kishan lunges forward and defends it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Floated up, on middle, KL Rahul places it with soft hands on the off side and takes a quick single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) At 82 kph, flatter, on off and middle, Ishan Kishan gets behind the line and stabs it on the off side.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Much fuller and turning in, at the stumps, KL Rahul shimmies down the track and strokes it to long on for one more run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fraction short and on off, Ishan Kishan stays back and cuts it through point for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on middle, Ishan Kishan takes a stride forward and drives with a straight bat to short mid off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, short and on middle, KL Rahul clips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit, full and on off, Ishan Kishan waits and dabs it wide of point for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A bit of a turn, full and on the pads, clipped behind square on the leg sid for a run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, on off and middle, Ishan Kishan blocks it off the front foot to cover-point.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered down the ground! Offers flight, full and turning in, on off, Ishan Kishan gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it down the ground. The long on fielder dives to his right but the ball beats him to the fence.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, short and on middle, Ishan Kishan pats it to the left of the bowler.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted this time, on middle, KL Rahul gets forward and works it to deep cover for a run.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps with a short delivery, a hint of away turn, KL Rahul goes back and defends it on the off side.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, low full toss, on middle, driven with a straight bat back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) This one is short, just outside off, KL Rahul stays on the back foot and opens the bat face. Steers it past point for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slanting in, on middle and leg, short in length, Ishan Kishan hangs back and punches it to long on for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg, KL Rahul uses his feet and pushes it to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, knocked down to long off for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Comes in with the angle, short and on middle, Ishan Kishan gets his bat down in time and blocks it out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air and bowls it full, outside off. The ball spins away sharply and KL Rahul shoulders arms. End of another successful over from Dunith Wellalage.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Darted in, full and at the stumps, KL Rahul prods forward and keeps it out.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short, turning in, on off and middle, Ishan Kishan plays with the turn and pushes it a bit uppishly. Hits it to the left of mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket and drops it short, around off, Ishan Kishan shuffles and taps it back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up, around off, KL Rahul presses forward and eases it in past point. Gets off the mark with a single.
KL Rahul walks out to the crease.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! You beauty, Dunith Wellalage! Comes from 'round the wicket and angles this one in on leg, on a short length, Rohit Sharma hangs on the back foot to defend. The ball does not rise and scoots through to the batter. Sneaks under the bat and crashes into the stumps. Rohit stands there in disbelief and starts to trudge off. The game has turned on it's head, all thanks to Dunith Wellalage.
