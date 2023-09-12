India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside the off stump. The batter plays the cover drive towards covers.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short again at the off stump. Ishan Kishan plays it straight back to the bowler off the back foot.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back to play the defence.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up at the off stump. Ishan Kishan plays the front foot defence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma looking to flick the ball on the leg side, gets an outside edge towards point and the batters run a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, pitched up. Ishan Kishan blocks it off the front foot.
Drinks break! Just when it was turning out to be an excellent start for India, twin strikes from Dunith Wellalage have brought Sri Lanka right back into the game. The bowlers just couldn't get it right in the first 11 overs but all of a sudden, they have their tails up now. For India, Rohit Sharma, with his third fifty of the tournament, is looking in great nick and will look to take the innings forward from here. Ishan Kishan joins him in the middle now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! The youngster gets the big fish off a short ball at the stumps. Virat Kohli looking to find the gap on the leg side mistimes the ball straight to the hands of Dasun Shanaka at short mid-wicket off the back foot. India lose their second as Virat Kohli walks back.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps. Pitched up. Virat Kohli flicks the ball off the front foot towards mid on.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps. Virat Kohli pushes the ball straight to mid off.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump line. Virat Kohli plays the front foot defence.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump line. Virat Kohli plays the front foot defence.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Rohit Sharma plays the covers push straight to the fielder at covers.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Outside the off stump again. Matheesha Pathirana misses his line again for the second wide of the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump. Virat Kohli plays the cover drive to sweepers for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Short batt at the helmet of Virat Kohli who ducks lets the ball go through.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off. Rohit Sharma opens the face of the bat and plays it to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up his 50 with a boundary over the mid-wicket fielder. Short ball at the batter and the famous pull from Rohit Sharma comes out and the ball sails over the fielder for another boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward again by Matheesha Pathirana outside the off stump. The umpire signals a wide.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the off stump. Rohit Sharma punches the ball back to the bowler off the crease.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball just outside the off stump Virat Kohli goes back in the crease and blocks the ball to end a successful over for Sri Lanka.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Just short at the off stump line. Virat Kohli blocks it off the crease towards point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up at the stumps. Virat Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) On the leg stump pitched up and Virat Kohli flicks it to the left of deep square leg and runs a couple.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Outside the leg stump spinning away from the right hander. Virat Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gets the timber first ball! What a delivery first up for Dunith Wellalage, pitched up on the middle stump, spinning away to get the off stump of the in-form Shubman Gill who looks to play the ball towards mid-wicket off the front foot. India lose their first wicket.
Dunith Wellalage comes on to bowl, replacing Dasun Shanaka.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Slower at the stumps. Rohit Sharma flicks it off the front foot straight to mid on.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length on top of the off stump. Rohit Sharma plays the front foot defence towards covers.
10.5 overs (5 Runs) 5 Wides! Bad ball way outside the leg stump with no chance for the keeper to stop it. Sri Lanka leaking easy runs.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide this time outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma lets the ball go.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short again but wayward outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma lets it go and the umpire calls it a wide.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Short again at the batter. Rohit Sharma pulls it to the left of deep square leg and takes a couple.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma gets another six with his signature pull shot over the deep square leg boundary. Matheesha Pathirana pitches one short at the body of Rohit Sharma and gets punished.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up at the leg stump. Shubman Gill flicks the ball to the right of mid on and runs a single.
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 91/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.