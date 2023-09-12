India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again, this time outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma takes his front leg out and blocks the ball straight back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the stumps, looking for some swing. Rohit Sharma blocks it off the crease.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Shubman Gill tucks it off the back foot towards third man and runs a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower ball wayward outside the leg stump. Wide called.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads from the length. Shubman Gill flicks the ball to the left of deep square leg for a couple.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot down the ground! Pitched up at the stumps and Shubman Gill steps down and plays the ball over the mid off fielder to bring up his first boundary of the innings.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and pushes the ball straight to covers.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched further up at the off stump line. Rohit Sharma takes the front leg out and pushes the ball straight to mid wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up at the stumps. Rohit Sharma blocks it off the front foot.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short and at the stumps. Shubman Gill pushes the ball to long on and runs a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Just short at the stumps. Rohit Sharma goes back and flicks the ball to deep square leg and runs a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the stumps. Rohit Sharma tucks it straight to mid wicket.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short at the stumps. Rohit Sharma flicks it away to the right of the deep square leg fielder and runs a couple.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Just short outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it straight to point and runs a single off the mis field.
2.5 overs (0 Run) What a ball, pitched up at the off stump and swinging away. Rohit Sharma gets beaten with the swing while playing the front foot defence.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away by Shubman Gill towards third man for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Just short at the off stump line. Rohit Sharma places the ball to the left of the point fielder and runs a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the good length this time at the stumps. Rohit Sharma steps down the track and pushes the ball on the off side with great timing but straight to the man standing at short point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length just outside the off stump, swinging away. Rohit Sharma takes a leg out and lets the ball go through.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short and quick at the off stump. Shubman Gill blocks the ball back to the bowler from the crease.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again at the stumps. Rohit Sharma flicks the ball with the spin to deep square leg and runs a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up at the leg stump. Shubman Gill flicks the ball off the front leg to deep square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump. Shubman Gill plays the front foot defence straight to covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Short at the off stump this time. Rohit Sharma tucks it down to long on from the crease for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it just short outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma cuts the ball from the crease but straight to point.
It will be the spin of Maheesh Theekshana from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On the pads from the good length. Shubman Gill flicks the ball to the right of the mid-wicket fielder and the batters pick up 2 runs to end the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Pitched up again outside off. Rohit Sharma blocks it off getting an outside edge to third man for a single.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to open the account. Pitched up ball outside off stump, swinging away and Rohit Sharma plays the famous cover drive through covers to pick up the first boundary of the Indian innings. What a shot!
0.3 over (0 Run) Pitched further up, outside the off stump line, swinging away. Rohit Sharma takes the front foot out and lets the ball go.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitched further up, outside the off stump line. The ball looks to be swinging away from the right hander. Rohit Sharma takes the front foot out and lets the ball go.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off on a good length just outside the off stump with a hint of outswing. Rohit Sharma lifts his bat and lets the ball go.
We are done with the pre-game formalities. Blue skies greet the two umpires as they make their way out to the middle. Dasun Shanaka is seen giving final instructions in the Sri Lankan huddle before they disperse. They are followed by the two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Kasun Rajitha has the new ball in hand and will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Off we go...
We are moments away from the start of this crucial Super Four clash, but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for the national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of India.
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that they would have batted first as well. Adds that the wicket looks good and runs on the board are always handy. Shares that the players are in a good state of mind and are eager to compete. Feels that India are a strong team and they will have to play their best cricket to get over the line. Ends by informing that they are going with an unchanged team.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma informs that they will bat first. Mentions that it is a challenge to play three consecutive days but feels that they are ready for this fixture. Adds that they did a pool session straight after the game for recovery. Shares that it was a good game for them against Pakistan where they did well with both bat and ball. Reckons that today is a new day and it is a fresh start. Also says that the looks different than the last game and does not have any grass. Informs that they are going with 3 spinners with Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (In for Shardul Thakur), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of India and Rohit Sharma has opted to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He starts by saying that bounce on all venues has been similar. Adds that almost 70% of the wickets have been picked up by pacers. Matthew Hayden joins him and says that this pitch looks different than the previous game. Shares that this surface looks like Colombo of old times. Mentions that the pitch does not have much grass and feels that spin will play a big role. Reckons that the new ball might slide onto the bat.
Regardless of the outcome, fans are in for an exciting match, as both teams are in peak form. We hope the rain stays away, allowing us to witness a full match. It's India versus Sri Lanka in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup, and it's about to kick off. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter!
Sri Lanka has been a formidable side in this tournament, boasting a 13-match winning streak in ODIs and remaining undefeated in the Asia Cup so far. In their previous game, they defeated Bangladesh convincingly, with Sadeera Samarawickrama scoring a brilliant 93 off just 72 balls, helping Sri Lanka reach a competitive total of 257. The bowlers, led by captain Dasun Shanaka, along with spin sensation Maheesh Theekshana and rising star Matheesha Pathirana, picked up 3 wickets each to dismiss Bangladesh for 236 runs. Sri Lanka may have a slight advantage, considering India is playing back-to-back games in two days, potentially affecting player fitness due to limited rest.
India put on a stellar performance in their previous outing against Pakistan, with their top-order batsmen in exceptional form. KL Rahul, returning from injury, made an impressive unbeaten 111, while the ever-reliable Virat Kohli notched up another century with 122 runs. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also put on a remarkable display, adding 123 runs for the first wicket. With batsmen in top form, India aims to continue their winning streak. Kuldeep Yadav was a standout performer, claiming his second 5-wicket haul against Pakistan. The bowling unit, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, also impressed with their swinging deliveries. India is clearly performing like the champion team they are and will be determined to secure another win tonight.
Hello everyone joining us today as we prepare for the next chapter of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, featuring an exciting clash between India and Sri Lanka live from Colombo, set to start shortly. This match pits the top two teams against each other, with the winner likely securing the top spot and advancing directly to the finals. Both teams have won one game each and currently sit with 2 points apiece, with India leading due to a superior Net Run Rate.
...MATCH DAY...
