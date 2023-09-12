Jasprit Bumrah suffered a massive injury scare during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Bumrah suffered a back injury back in September 2022 and he ended up missing the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League due to rehabilitation. He finally made his return in the T20I series against Ireland and will surely be a major asset for his side in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. As a result, Indian cricket team fans were left extremely worried when he seemingly twisted his ankle while bowling against Sri Lanka. He landed awkwardly while delivering the ball and his ankle got twisted during the follow-through. However, there was not much to worry as he came back to continue his bowling spell and ended up dismissing Pathum Nissanka in his next over.

Sri Lankan duo of Dunith Wellalage and part-timer Charith Asalanka spun a web around the Indian batters on a turning track, restricting them to a sub-par 213 in their Asia Cup Super 4 match.

Left-arm spinner Wellalage (5/40), all of 20, and off-spinner Asalanka (4/18) knifed through the star-studded line-up after India opted to bat.

But before spinners exploited the generous turn and grip on the Premadasa pitch, India started their innings in a blazing fashion.

Bumrah bhai sambhal kr No more injury#INDvSL — POINT TOH HAI (@on_point_22) September 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma, who made 53 off 48 balls, added 80 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill (19), and that remained the brightest phase of Indian innings.

Watching Rohit and Gill adding those runs in just 12 overs rekindled the memories of India's blitz against Pakistan on Monday, when they posted a massive 356 for two.

During his innings, the Indian captain also went past a significant personal milestone, becoming the sixth Indian batsmen to score 10000 runs in ODIs.

(With PTI inputs)