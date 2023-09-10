The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan was interrupted due to rain in Colombo on Sunday. This comes after Pakistan opted to bowl and India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did the damage with the bat in the first powerplay. Rohit (56) and Gill (58) slammed half-centuries before perishing in quick succession. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain halted the proceedings. KL Rahul, who replaced Shreyas Iyer in the XI, was unbeaten on 17 while Virat Kohli was batting on 8.

If no further action is possible on Sunday, the match will restart on Monday from the point it was suspended. For the record, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," the ACC said in a statement.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added.

Notably, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.

Last week, the group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off after rain washed out the entire second innings.

The exemption, however, has been granted keeping in mind that the clash of arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, brings in a lot of revenue for broadcasters.

The weather forecast had earlier predicted that rain could play spoilsport on the match day, as well as the reserve day, with more than 90 per cent cloud cover' along with some thunderstorms.