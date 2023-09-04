India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off, Bhim Sharki is half-forward and taps it to cover.
Bhim Sharki is in at number 3.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Who else but Shardul Thakur, he has the last laugh and brings an end to a brilliant knock by Kushal Bhurtel! Bowls it on a good length, shaping away, outside off, Kushal Bhurtel waits on the back foot and tries to run it down to third man. The ball moves away enough to catch the outside edge and Ishan Kishan makes no mistake this time. A much-needed breakthrough for India.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A gift amd Kushal Bhurtel accepts it gleefully! Thakur bowls short but down leg, Kushal Bhurtel is too good to miss out as he pulls it flat and over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
9.3 overs (3 Runs) Sheer timing! Goes full and on middle, Aasif Sheikh presents a full face of the bat and times the drive. Gets it past the diving mid on fielder. The ball plugs in the outfield and the batters run three.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl full, outside off, Kushal Bhurtel shuffles across and whips it in front of square on the leg side for one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Thakur begins on a length, on the pads, Kushal Bhurtel steps out and lofts it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs more.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off, Aasif Sheikh pushes it off the front foot to cover.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short and wide outside off, Aasif Sheikh does not miss out as he stands tall and slaps it over the infield on the off side for a boundary.
8.4 overs (3 Runs) Into the wicket this time, on off and middle, Kushal Bhurtel takes on the short ball again. Pulls it in the air but well over mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps, Kushal Bhurtel drives this full delivery crisply and finds mid off.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away with ease! Drifting on the pads, full as well, Kushal Bhurtel with a still head, lifts it up and over square leg for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A brilliant review by Kushal Bhurtel! Technology comes to his aid this time. Hardik Pandya bowls it on middle and leg, full in length, Kushal Bhurtel misses the clip and gets trapped right in front of the stumps. India go up in unison and the umpire raises the finger. Kushal Bhurtel has a word with this partner and goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but the ball is missing the wickets on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision will be overturned and Kushal Bhurtel survives.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, fuller in length, Aasif Sheikh works it off the inner half of the bat to mid on.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Siraj serves it a bit too straight, on the pads, on a length, Aasif Sheikh allows the ball to come to him and tickles it fine to the fine leg fence for four more runs.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but Aasif Sheikh and Nepal will take it! Siraj directs a bumper at the batter, Aasif Sheikh is late into his pull shot. Does not manage to keep the ball along the ground but hits it away from Mohammad Shami at fine leg for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Seaming in, on off, Aasif Sheikh knocks it off the front foot to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) In the corridor of uncertainty, on off, on a good length, Aasif Sheikh has a feel for the delivery and gets beaten again.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on off, on a length, Aasif Sheikh plants his foot forward and works it to cover.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length, on off, Aasif Sheikh gets on his toes and punches it wide of Hardik Pandya at mid off. Picks up a quick single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Goes wide of the crease and angles it in, on a good length, just outside off. Aasif Sheikh is drawn forward in defence. The ball jags away and zips past the outside edge.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full does Mohammad Shami, around off, Aasif Sheikh drives it crisply and finds extra cover.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, on off, Aasif Sheikh looks to drive but does not time it well. Gets it straight to mid off.
6.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on off, on a length, Aasif Sheikh pushes with a straight bat to mid off.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! In the channel on off, on a full length, moving away, Aasif Sheikh looks to work it across the line and plays down the wrong line. The ball nips away and beats him on the outside edge.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled around off, on a length, Kushal Bhurtel pushes it off the back foot to cover. Good comeback by Siraj after being hit for two boundaries earlier in the over.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, at the stumps, Kushal Bhurtel toe-ends the drive to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Aggression from Siraj! Bends his back and bangs it in short, at 147 kph, at the batter, Kushal Bhurtel takes his eyes off the ball and goes for the hook. There was a noise as the ball went over the bat but no edge there. Siraj walks up to Bhurtel and stares at him.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, what a shot! Mohammed Siraj tries to bowl it short but serves it just around the hips. Kushal Bhurtel swivels around and pulls it handsomely into the grass banks over the fine leg fence for a biggie. India not just sloppy in the field but with the ball as well.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Pitched up right on the stumps, angling in, Kushal Bhurtel offers the full face of the blade and just pushes it to the left of mid off for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Nagging length in the channel around off and shaping away nicely. Kushal Bhurtel pokes at it a bit but the ball zips past the outside edge. Half an appeal from the bowler but the umpire shakes his head.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Nepal are 93/3. The live updates of India vs Nepal scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Nepal, India vs Nepal live score, India vs Nepal scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.