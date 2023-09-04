India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.
44.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
44.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside off, Sandeep Lamichhane looks to go inside out this time but connects with thin air.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in at the hips, Sompal Kami nudges it in front of square for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, on a length, Sompal Kami stabs it without any foot movement to point.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Sompal Kami hops and dabs it to point.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on middle, Sandeep Lamichhane keeps it out on the off side.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short, at the batter, Sompal Kami fends it awkwardly. Gets it off his gloves to third man for a single.
43.4 overs (1 Run) At the stumps again, Sandeep Lamichhane moves leg side and swings across the line. Gets an inside edge that rolls to fine leg for a single.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) 200 comes up for Nepal! Slightly full, on off, Sandeep Lamichhane backs away and bunts it back past the bowler for a couple of runs.
43.2 overs (0 Run) In the slot, around middle and leg. Sandeep Lamichhane swings through the line but misses. Ishan Kishan moves well to his left and makes a good stop.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling in at the pads, Sompal Kami gets cramped for room and is unable to get it away. The ball lobs off his pads towards backward square leg for a leg bye.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted again, full and on off, Sompal Kami works it down to long off and keeps the strike with a single.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bowls a googly, outside off, Sompal Kami plays for the one that keeps straight and gets beaten on the outside edge.
42.4 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Pushed through, around off, Sompal Kami gets down to sweep it fine. He misses and gets struck on the back leg. The keeper and the bowler go up in appeal but the finger stays down.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, short and on off, Sompal Kami tucks it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, knocked down to long off for one more run.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full and on middle, Sompal Kami sweeps it along the ground to deep backward square leg for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps with a full delivery, Sandeep Lamichhane gets his bat down and pushes it tamely to cover. A wicket maiden from Pandya.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and serves it on middle, Sandeep Lamichhane looks to run it down but fails to connect.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around off, Sandeep Lamichhane opens the bat face and guides it to point. The batters think of a single but they decide against it.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller in length, outside off, Sandeep Lamichhane goes for a wild heave across the line but connects with thin air.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, angling in, at the pads, Sandeep Lamichhane stays leg side of the ball and keeps it out on the off side.
Sandeep Lamichhane is the new man in.
41.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! As plumb as it can get and Hardik Pandya has his first wicket now! Comes from over the wicket and rolls his fingers over the ball for an off-cutter, on a length, at the stumps, Dipendra Singh Airee gets forward to work it across the line. He plays down the wrong line and gets trapped right in front of the stumps. The umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Dipendra Singh Airee goes for a review, more in hope though. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. Nepal lose Airee and the review.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Almost a half-tracker, at the batter, Sompal Kami plays a controlled pull shot to the left of deep square leg for two more runs. 50-run stand comes up between these two.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, outside off, Sompal Kami gets on the front foot and creams the drive. Hits it towards wide long off for a couple of runs.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, on off, Dipendra Singh Airee dabs it wide of point and takes a single.
40.3 overs (3 Runs) Is that another dropped catch? Yes, a tough one though. Googly this time, full and outside off, Sompal Kami gets down and goes for the slog sweep. Gets an outside edge that flies past the keeper. Ishan does get some glove on it and the batters run three as the ball rolls wide of short third man. The third umpire is called into action to check for a short run but the bat was grounded neatly inside the crease.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery, short and around off, Sompal Kami rocks back and cuts it late. Gets it past backward point for a couple of runs.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a googly, at the stumps, Sompal Kami waits on the back foot and blocks it out.
