India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - 6.15 pm IST (12.45 pm GMT) - Good news! The rain has finally relented and the ground staff are currently in the process of removing the covers.
UPDATE - 6.08 pm IST (12.38 pm GMT) - Sigh! Just when the ground staff were starting to peel the covers off, the rain returned and the covers are now back on. Seems like we will have to wait a little longer for the action to resume. We will keep you posted.
UPDATE - 5.44 pm IST (12.14 pm GMT) - The drizzle has gotten heavier and the umpires have decided to take the players off. The groundstaff come charging in with the covers and they take no time in covering the strip. More covers are being brought on and now the entire square is covered. Let's hope this is just a passing shower and we can get underway soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Banged in very short this time outside off, Dipendra Singh Airee drags the ball and pulls it tennis-style in front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Bends the back and bangs it in over off, not much bounce off the deck though. Dipendra Singh Airee looks to pull it hard but mistimes it completely to square leg.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Good length in the channel, played away in front of point for a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, tapped off the back foot toward point.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India have been very sloppy in the field. Banged in short over off stump, Sompal Kami lets the ball come on and just ramps it down to third man. Shardul Thakur runs around to his left and completely misses the ball, allowing it to go into the ropes.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A tad short and around off, played off the back foot in front of covers for a quick single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around off, skidding through, chopped down toward backward point.
36.4 overs (1 Run) 1Uses his feet now and plays the full ball around off toward long on for a run.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Speared in at the stumps, Dipendra Singh Airee eases it to extra cover.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, tentatively pushed away to extra cover.
36.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the stumps, Sompal Kami knocks it down to long off for a single.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Fraction short but there's width on offer and Dipendra Singh Airee latches onto it. Airee rocks back and cuts it hard behind point for a boundary. 10 runs off the over, a good one for Nepal.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy fielding! Back of a length outside off, Dipendra Singh Airee hops and taps it away in front of the man at cover-point who gets across but is lazy not to bend down and lets it through. They pick up two more runs.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Perfect length in the channel and seaming away, Dipendra Singh Airee looks to play at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
35.3 overs (2 Runs) Pitches this one right up on off stump, Dipendra Singh Airee uses his wrists well and flicks it away to the right of deep mid-wicket for another brace.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length, angling in from around off, this is tucked away behind square leg for a couple of runs. Good running!
35.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length over off, this one comes in at a shorter height but Dipendra Singh Airee does well to keep it down in front of point.
