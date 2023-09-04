India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Flights it up a bit on off, Dipendra Singh Airee looks to go big but gets it off the inner half of the bat down to long on for one more.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on off, Sompal Kami goes back and taps it in front of point for a quick run.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Drifted into the legs, nudged away to the left of short mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is driven down to long on for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, pushed through on middle, Dipendra Singh Airee is late on the block but does get a slight inside edge onto the pads.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Floated up outside off, Dipendra Singh Airee gets to the pitch of the ball and thumps it away between mid off and extra cover for a boundary.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Sompal Kami hops back and keeps it down to covers.
Uh oh! The rain has returned and so do the ground staff with the covers. Like the first stoppage, the rain subsides quickly and we are all set to resume. Also, Ravindra Jadeja (7-0-25-3) is brought back into the attack.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bumper now outside off and this one zips through. Called a wide though for being too high.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Full and attacking the off stump, Sompal Kami punches it straight back to the bowler.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish length outside off, Sompal Kami gets his arms out and drives it nicely to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. The 150 is now up for Nepal!
33.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, hitting the length hard as well, Sompal Kami solidly keeps it out.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length again but pushed well outside off, Sompal Kami makes a leave as the ball zips through to the keeper.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a fullish delivery on off stump. Sompal Kami hits it on the up to cover.
32.6 overs (2 Runs) Back to over the wicket now and floated up around leg stump, Dipendra Singh Airee tucks it away neatly through the gap at mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls it full on middle and leg, Sompal Kami gets right across and plays a flat sweep down to deep backward square leg for a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off and middle, defended off the back foot again by Kami.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air again, bowled on a nagging length and around middle, Sompal Kami stays back and watchfully keeps it out.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, turning in, Sompal Kami lunges forward to make the block.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely looped up, really full and close to off stump, Sompal Kami plays it off the outside edge to point.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a good length at 139 clicks and angling into the pads. Sompal Kami is caught in the crease as the ball thuds off his pads onto the leg side. The batters scamper through for a leg bye.
Drinks break! India have clawed their way back into the game nicely here. After a poor start with the ball and in the field, they have pulled it back well with Ravindra Jadeja being the chief wrecker with 3 wickets. India will be hoping to run through the Nepal tail quickly. On the other hand, the duo of Aasif Sheikh and Gulsan Jha were doing a good rebuilding job for Nepal but they have now lost both set batters. Sompal Kami is the new batter.
31.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Pitches this one right up around the off stump, inviting the drive and it is the cross-seamer as well. Gulsan Jha does go for the cover drive but gets a slight outside edge on it through to the keeper. Ishan Kishan pouches it safely a bit low to his left and Mohammed Siraj picks up his second wicket. Also, Rohit Sharma is seen telling Siraj that he should be bowling more in that area.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Short and a bit wide again, cut away nicely to the right of point but it is very well stopped as well.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller on middle and leg, angling in, Gulsan Jha blocks it out.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, there to be hit, Gulsan Jha stays back and cuts it away a bit uppishly but well behind point for a boundary.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around off, angling across the left-hander a bit. Gulsan Jha looks to hit it away square on the off side but is beaten on the outside edge.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, driven on the up through cover for a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, turning into the pads, Gulsan Jha rocks back and tries to pull it away but the ball skids on and hits the back leg.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, drifted onto middle and leg, Gulsan Jha plays it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on middle, Dipendra Singh Airee drives it firmly down the ground to long on for one.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling over the wicket and pushes this one through quicker on off. Dipendra Singh Airee gets on the back foot to defend.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely driven! This is tossed up full and well outside off, Dipendra Singh Airee crouches down and strokes it away square on the off side through covers and picks up a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, Nepal are 160/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Nepal. Everything related to India and Nepal match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Nepal live score. Do check for India vs Nepal scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.