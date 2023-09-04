India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Lands it full this time, at the stumps, Dipendra Singh Airee works it to the right of mid on and pinches a single.
29.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Errs in line and spills it down leg, Dipendra Singh Airee lets it go for a wide.
Dipendra Singh Airee is the new man in.
29.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The move to bring back Mohammed Siraj pays off for Rohit Sharma and India! Bowls it on a back of a length, angling in at the hips, Aasif Sheikh waits on the back foot and tries to get on top of the bounce. Looks to whip it across the line but closes the bat face early. Gets a leading edge and the ball lobs to short cover where Virat Kohli does run in a bit too much but stretches out his right hand to complete a one-handed catch. Aasif Sheikh departs but not before playing a remarkable knock.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! In the channel on off, on a good length, Aasif Sheikh shapes to defend from the crease. The ball nips away slightly and zips past the outside edge.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery, on off and middle, Gulsan Jha gets forward and drives it to deep cover for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Hurls it wide outside off, on a length, Gulsan Jha pokes away from the body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky boundary! This one is angled across, outside off, on a good length, Gulsan Jha opens the bat face and steers it towards first slip which is a bit wide. The ball bounces in front of Shubman Gill who fails to get body behind the ball and it races away to the fence.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Darted in on the pads, Aasif Sheikh lunges forward to flick. He misses and wears it on the front pad.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and serves it on middle, Gulsan Jha stays on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a single.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and tosses it up, on off, Aasif Sheikh stretches forward to defend. The ball rolls off the outer half to third man for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, on off, Aasif Sheikh pushes it off the back foot to cover.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and on off, Aasif Sheikh goes on the back foot and plays for the turn. The ball keeps straight and beats him on the outside edge.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, googly, outside off, Aasif Sheikh presses forward to drive. Gets an outside edge that rolls behind square on the off side for a couple of runs.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Siraj serves it short, on off, Gulsan Jha gets into a good position and allows the ball to come to him. Ramps it over the keeper and first slip for a boundary.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Angling in at the hips, Aasif Sheikh gets on his toes and nudges it behind square for a couple of runs.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Siraj drifts on the pads, on a full length, Aasif Sheikh picks it up nicely and gets it well wide of fine leg for a boundary.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Angled across, on a good length, around off, Gulsan Jha steers it down to third man and rotates the strike.
27.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Aasif Sheikh! This has been a fine knock by the Nepal opener. He will remember this innings for a very long time. On a good length, sliding on the pads, Aasif Sheikh clips it to neatly to deep square leg to bring up his fifty.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Aasif Sheikh dabs it straight to point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up again, on off, Gulsan Jha works it off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
26.5 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, short, on off, Gulsan Jha reads the googly well and punches it to cover.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Another googly, full and turning in, on middle, Gulsan Jha lunges forward to clip. He misses and the ball lobs off the pads to first slip.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, at the pads, Gulsan Jha gets cramped for room and catches the ball high on the thigh pad.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Googly this time, short and on off, Gulsan Jha goes back and pushes it to cover.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, at the stumps, Aasif Sheikh drives it off the front foot to long on for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps again, on a full length, driven straight to mid off.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Not close enough! Angling away, full and outside off, Gulsan Jha goes for the drive but misses. Ishan Kishan takes the bails off in a flash. However, the replays show that Jha had his back leg grounded inside the crease.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Short and sliding on, on off, Aasif Sheikh chops it towards backward point where Shardul Thakur makes a good tumbling stop to his right to keep it to one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Honing in at the pads, Gulsan Jha works it off the front foot to deep square leg for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and on middle, Gulsan Jha drives it crisply but straight back to Jadeja.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads, at 96 kph, Gulsan Jha gets forward and pushes it to mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, Nepal are 138/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Nepal. Everything related to India and Nepal match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Nepal live score. Do check for India vs Nepal scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.