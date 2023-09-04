India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, drifting on the pads, Aasif Sheikh works it square for a dot.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, Aasif Sheikh clips it straight to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery, on middle, driven back to the bowler.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Googly, short and on off, Gulsan Jha knocks it down to long on for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it in, short, on middle, Gulsan Jha just about gets bat to ball. The ball rolls off the inside edge towards deep square leg for one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Fraction short again, outside off, Aasif Sheikh hangs back and cuts it well. Gets it past the diving point fielder for one.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, on off, blocked out by Aasif Sheikh.
23.3 overs (3 Runs) Bowls it full, around off, Gulsan Jha lunges forward and drives it to the left of extra cover and picks up three runs.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Angling into the pads, short in length, Gulsan Jha gets beaten for pace and wears it high on the thigh pad. A optimistic shout for LBW by Jadeja but the ball was sliding down leg.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, outside off, Aasif Sheikh rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden by Kuldeep Yadav! Tossed up, around leg, Gulsan Jha drives it down the wicket but is unable to get it past the bowler.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, short as well, pushed to cover.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, short and just outside off, Gulsan Jha goes for the cut again but the ball keeps low and scoots past the bat.
22.3 overs (0 Run) A googly this time, short and turning in sharply, on middle, Gulsan Jha does read the variation eventually and pushes it to cover.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Drops it fraction short, on off, a hint of extra bounce. Gulsan Jha tries to cut but does not manage to adjust to the bounce.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on off, Gulsan Jha drives with a straight bat, back towards the bowler.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Darts it in, full and on off and middle, Gulsan Jha pushes with hard hands. Gets an inside edge that rolls to deep square leg for a single.
Gulsan Jha is the new man in.
21.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja is on a roll here and he has his third wicket now! Gives the ball air again and serves it on off, tempting the batter to go down the ground. Kushal Malla accepts the bait and plants his foot forward to loft it down the ground. The timing is way off and he ends up spooning the simplest of catches to mid off where Mohammed Siraj makes absolutely no mistake. Nepal losing their way here as they are now four down.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, full and turning away, on off, Aasif Sheikh chips it a bit aerially but wide of extra cover for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) 100 comes up for Nepal! Fired in, on middle, Kushal Malla clips it off his pads in front of square for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes it through, short, around off, Kushal Malla hangs back and blocks it out.
21.1 overs (0 Run) At 95 kph, at the stumps, nudged off the back foot to mid-wicket.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Serves a googly, short and on the pads, Aasif Sheikh reads it well and pushes it back to the bowler.
20.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled at the pads, quicker in pace as well, Aasif Sheikh works it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely driven! Tossed up, full and wide outside off, Aasif Sheikh reaches out and creams the drive through covers for a boundary.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, turning in, on off, Kushal Malla goes back in his crease and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single to open his account.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, quick as well, on off, Aasif Sheikh dabs it past backward point and takes a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly, full and on off, Aasif Sheikh looks to turn it on the leg side. Closes the bat face early, gets a soft leading edge to cover.
