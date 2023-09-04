India vs Nepal: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A sharp reflex catch at first slip by the skipper and Ravindra Jadeja gets another wicket. This is smartly bowled by Jadeja who just pulls the length back and keeps the line tight around off. Rohit Paudel goes on the back foot instead of coming forward and the ball turns away ever so slightly. Paudel pushes at it and gets an outside edge that Rohit Sharma pouches with both hands low to his left. Excellent move to get the slip in.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Close but not close enough! Quicker delivery around off, Aasif Sheikh plays it with soft hands to the left of point and sets off for the single. Kuldeep Yadav moves to his left, picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. the replays show that Sheikh is comfortably in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and on off, Aasif Sheikh pushes it out to cover.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the stumps, kept out by Sheikh.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A bit quicker and around off, Aasif Sheikh stays back and plays it late through short third man for a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, darted into middle, Rohit Paudel pushes it down to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another excellent review! This one is nicely tossed up on a length around off and middle by Kuldeep Yadav. Aasif Sheikh gets down low looking for the sweep but misses and gets struck on the pads. There is a loud appeal and the finger is raised. Sheikh reviews and there's nothing on UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking shows that the ball is sliding on and missing off stump.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up fuller and around off, looking to turn it back in, Aasif Sheikh keeps it out.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and at the stumps, played off the back foot toward cover.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted on a nagging length and around leg stump, Aasif Sheikh looks to play it off the back foot but gets a leading edge onto the off side.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls back the length and slows it up a touch, Aasif Sheikh goes on the back foot and pushes it back at the bowler.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a fuller delivery around off stump, Aasif Sheikh plays it toward cover-point.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and straight at the stumps, Rohit Paudel blocks this one out.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Rohit Paudel goes on the back foot and opens the bat face to dab it to backward point.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Gives it a lot more air and floats it around off, Rohit Paudel drives it away through the cover region and does well to race back for the second run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump this time around off, Rohit Paudel blocks it out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Drifted into the pads, Rohit Paudel pushes it out to short mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Floats it up on a shorter length outside off, Rohit Paudel waits and then just taps it away behind point. gets off the mark with a brace.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Right around the top of off, angling in a touch, Aasif Sheikh plays it late and defends it to cover.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and around off, played with an angled bat to the left of point where the fielder makes a sharp stop. That one was timed sweetly as well.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In control this time! Banged in short again over middle, Aasif Sheikh gets right on top of the bounce and pulls it along the ground through backward square leg for another boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, moving away, Aasif Sheikh defends this one right off the middle of the bat.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but will do! Shardul Thakur surprises Aasif Sheikh with a good bumper. Sheikh is late on the pull and gets a top edge that flies over the keeper's head and into the fence.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, Aasif Sheikh gets on the front foot and drives it firmly to mid off.
Drinks break! It has been an eventful start to the game, and Nepal will be pleased with how things have panned out so far. India have been sloppy, to say the least, dropping three catches in the first five overs. That said, they are starting to pull things back a bit here. Inserted into bat, the two Nepal openers came out with intent and did not shy away from playing their shots. They were helped by the dropped catches from India but Kushal Bhurtel, in particular, looked a class apart. With Aasif Sheikh still out in the middle, he will look to take the innings forward from hereon. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel walks in now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Ravindra Jadeja bowls this one on a nagging length and floats it a bit outside off. Bhim Sharki doesn't move his feet but tries to play away from the body. The ball takes the inside edge and goes on to crash into the stumps. Sharki departs after a slow start and India now have their second wicket.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slides one onto the pads at 101 clicks, Aasif Sheikh nudges it to the right of mid-wicket and scampers through for the single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, angled into middle and leg, pushed away down to long on for an easy single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Round-arm delivery, drops it around off and Bhim Sharki watchfully defends it out.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, punched away through mid off for one more by Aasif Sheikh.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and around off, Bhim Sharki drives it along the ground to long off for a single.
