India vs Nepal Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Nepal from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Length again around off stump and Aasif Sheikh defends it out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Sloppy again from Ishan Kishan and he apologizes immediately. Back of a length around off, chopped away by Bhim Sharki toward leg gully. Kishan picks up the ball and tries to perform and under-arm lob to Kohli but throws it over his head and the batters are able to pick up an overthrow.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, tapped away on the bounce to the man at point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Nice comeback! Floats this one up on a length and on off, the ball shapes away beautifully and moves past the outside edge.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, Bhim Sharki reaches out and slaps it away wide of third man. The batters push hard for two and Sharki puts in the dive to make his ground.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball around the top of off, Aasif Sheikh stands tall and pushes it away to wide mid on for a quick single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A bit more round arm and floated onto middle, Bhim Sharki stays solid in defense.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through outside off, Bhim Sharki strides out and pushes it to cover-point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, Aasif Sheikh with a nudge 'round the corner for one run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and drifted onto the legs, Aasif Sheikh wrists it toward mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, angled onto middle, pushed out toward cover.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a looped-up delivery, full and on off stump, Bhim Sharki eases it down to long off for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another maiden for Pandya! Bowls it on a hard length and angles it into middle, Aasif Sheikh hops and keeps it out on the off side.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, over the stumps and Aasif Sheikh ducks under it.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper now, well-directed over middle and leg. Aasif Sheikh misses the pull and Ishan Kishan fumbles a bit before pouching it eventually.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Goes wide of the crease again and bowls it full in a lovely channel around off. Aasif Sheikh looks to drive at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Back of a length around off and angling it in. Aasif Sheikh gets rushed due to the extra pace and bounce and the ball pops up off the shoulder of the bat landing safely in front of cover-point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles a fuller one onto off stump. Aasif Sheikh gets on the front foot and pushes it to cover.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and attacking the stumps, Bhim Sharki punches it on the up to mid off.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off and swinging away, caressed away to sweeper cover for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled fuller and wider, inviting the drive. Bhim Sharki does drive it through covers and picks up a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around off and moving away, Bhim Sharki plays it with the swing to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Almost another edge! Just kisses the good length and the ball seams away beautifully. Bhim Sharki looks to jab at it but the ball moves past the outside edge.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off, moving away a touch, Bhim Sharki defends it to covers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Ends the over with a beauty does Hardik Pandya! This is bowled on a good length around off and the ball just straightens a bit off the deck. Aasif Sheikh pushes at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slightly shorter and pushed outside off, Aasif Sheikh stays put and throws his hands at it but the ball goes past the under edge.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now, angling into middle and leg, Aasif Sheikh looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads as the ball pops up a bit as well.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again around middle, this one angles in a long way and Aasif Sheikh gets struck on the pads as he tries to flick.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Aasif Sheikh goes back in his crease and pushes it out toward cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball right on the money as this one just angles in from of stump. Aasif Sheikh solidly defends it out.
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, Nepal are 93/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Nepal. Everything related to India and Nepal match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Nepal live score. Do check for India vs Nepal scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.