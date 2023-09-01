Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side will emerge victorious over Pakistan in their much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for this contest and Shastri believes that India have a slight edge over Babar Azam and Co. This contest also holds special importance as the Cricket World Cup will take place later this year and a win in Asia Cup can boost the confidence for both these teams.

Even though Shastri believes that India are "favourites" in the battle of Asian Giants, Pakistan are not to be taken lightly as he feels that they have narrowed down the gap in the past six-seven years.

"I would say India start as favourites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most," Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo on the eve of the fixture.

"Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years [ago], there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man-to-man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game," Shastri added.

Shastri went on to reveal that in such high-pressure games when stakes are running high, the key to victory is being calm and keeping your mind under control.

"That's what's important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not overhype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it's the mentally tough guys who normally get it right," Shastri said.

"When you look at the mix of players on either side, they are fabulous. And it will be a spectacle. In an India-Pakistan game, it is about who handles pressure better, who is calmer, whose thought process is clear. Those are the guys who will come through in those big occasions," Shastri added.

Finally, Shastri suggested that form does not necessarily dictate or influence the result of the India-Pakistan clash.

"And never go by form before an India-Pakistan game, because the tough-minded, mentally strong guys might not have done much six months back, but come the India-Pakistan game, they will come [to the fore]. They know the importance of that game, they know where it can catapult them if they do well. Their juices will be fired up," Shastri signed off.

(With ANI inputs)