India will face Pakistan in a much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday and considering the fact that the two sides have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade, cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the contest. Ahead of the match, a lot of experts believe that it will be a battle between India's batting and Pakistan's bowling attack. With stars like Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, Pakistan's attack is one of the best in the world and capable of bowling out any opposition. India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the challenge but he had a rather interesting answer.

"Look, in the nets, we don't have Shaheen, Naseem or Rauf. We practice with who we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow," he said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Rohit also spoke about his own team's bowling attack and how much the return of star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has bolstered their ranks.

"All six bowlers are great bowlers. Bumrah played well in Ireland and looked good. He looked good in training camp at Bengaluru, which is a good sign for us. All three pacers are in good shape. It's a positive sign for us," he added.

Rohit was also asked about the rivalry between the two sides but he once again had a clear response.

"There are six very competitive teams in the Asia Cup and on a given day anyone can beat anyone," he said.

"Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field," he added.