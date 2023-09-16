Sri Lanka have suffered a huge blow on the eve of the Asia Cup final against India as star spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the match due to a grade three hamstring tear. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Theekshana will take no part in the final on Sunday, but is expected to be included in Sri Lanka's final World Cup squad. Theekshana had strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.

Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

Theekshana is Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023 with 31 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 17.45.

Advertisement

He will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit.

Teams have to submit their final teams for the mega event by September 28.

Sri Lanka will play two warm up games, against Bangladesh (September 29) and Afghanistan (October 3) respectively, before their opening match on October 7 against South Africa

(With PTI Inputs)