Minutes after India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super 4 clash, a huge brawl broke out between fans in the stands of Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. In the video, a Sri Lankan can be seen launching a fist attack on another spectator, who retaliated with a few jabs of his own. Amid all the chaos, a lady police officer is seen having a conversation with a small group of fans. It is not clear as to what was the reason behind the fist-fight between the two fans, but looking at the empty stand, it seemed that the incident took place after the match. The two had to be separated by the other specatators present at the scene.

Kuldeep Yadav starred as India overcame a brilliant all-round effort from Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage to win a closely-fought match.

Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

The win allowed India to book in Sunday's final at the same venue.

India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the Asia Cup, and ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.

"Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset," said Wellalage, who was named man of the match despite being on the losing team.

"I want to thank my team-mates and my coaching staff -- they gave me great support."

India skipper Rohit Sharma praised Kuldeep, who also took five wickets in his team's previous win over Pakistan, for his rhythm and consistency.

"For the past year or so, bowling really, really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm," said Rohit.

"He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs."

(With AFP Inputs)