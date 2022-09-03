There has been a lot of talk regarding Virat Kohli's form this year, but so far, the right-handed batter has come up with good performances in the ongoing Asia Cup. He first scored 35 runs against Pakistan and then he backed it up with an unbeaten 59-run knock against Hong Kong. However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has criticised Kohli, saying he is not a "great" T20 player, and he can never become Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav.

"Virat Kohli has never been a great T20 player. We compare him to the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root or Steve Smith but none of them have been match-winning players in T20s. These all take the game along, playing an anchor role. Virat Kohli is a great ODI player. He cannot become Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav," said Latif on a YouTube show 'Game On Hai'.

"He plays in the same fashion for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. MS Dhoni is a different kind of player, if he plays 3-4 dot balls, he can hit 3-4 sixes as well. He can make up for the dot balls. Virat Kohli starts hitting after playing 30-35 balls. Rohit Sharma is the kind of player who utilises the powerplay very well," he added.

Kohli on Wednesday had become the player with the highest average in the shortest format of the game. He accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Kohli had scored 59* off 44 balls, consisting of one four and three sixes. Now in 101 T20Is, Virat has scored 3,402 runs at an average of 50.77.

He has 31 half-centuries in the format, with his highest score being 94*. He has a strike rate of 137.12.