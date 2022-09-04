India and Pakistan will square off against each other for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup as both teams battle it out in the Super 4s stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India had gotten the better of Pakistan when these two teams met earlier in the group stage. It was Hardik Pandya in that game who displayed an all-round game to take Rohit Sharma's side over the line by five wickets.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said that the Babar Azam-led side needs to come out of losing mindset and need to take bold calls if they want to beat India.

"Being a Pakistan, I want Pakistan to win but India team is coming from a win. They also have Jadeja injured, him and Pandya won the match and promoted Jadeja. We must have to take these types of risks too. It is not mandatory that batters bat at the same number,"Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

"If five overs are remaining, Asif must come. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan needs to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. One must do healthy criticism, give solutions and then move on," he continued.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not been able to get going in the Asia Cup so far, and he would look to put in a good performance against India in the Super 4s stage.

Promoted

"Every team now does homework and if you see Babar, if he doesn't get singles upfront, his runs don't come. Unfortunately, he was dismissed early in the first two games. There is a saying, 'Blessing in disguise so maybe Almighty wants him to score runs against India," said Akram.

"Babar and Rizwan are opening the innings for last one and a half year. Fakhar was a natural opener but when Rizwan started doing well, he started playing at No.3. Changing opening pair during the tournament is not ideal," he maintained.