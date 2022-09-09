After losing their first match against India at the Asia Cup, Pakistan cricket team has been on a roll. With two successive wins in the Super 4 stage, Pakistan have sealed a berth in the final along with Sri Lanka. There were several top performances in the batting and bowling departments and young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani's performance was one of the highlights. He played in two group A matches was good on both occassions. Against India, he returned with figures of 4-0-29-0 and against Hong Kong 2-1-7-1. After that, he has missed the Super 4 stage due to a side-strain.

Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar praised his bowling, and recounted a funny encounter with Dahani after he was injured.

"Yeah he is a character. The other day he asked me whether I enjoyed his bowling. And I said, 'I loved it. You bowled superbly.' (He replied) Ha isiliye nazar lag gayi. He's a cartoon but these are free-spirited cricketers. In Pakistan we have seen that over the years," Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

In Pakistan's match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, right-arm pacer Naseem Shah struck two telling sixes in the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket chasing 130 in a tense Asia Cup Super 4 match to throw India out of the tournament.

Promoted

Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match till the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth.

With two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday.