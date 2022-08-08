India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, to be played in the UAE from August 27, was announced on Monday. Rohit Sharma will lead the team, while former captain Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a break. Premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

KL Rahul returned to the Indian squad as vice-captain after recovering from injury and COVID-19. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicket-keeping options in the squad of 15. Three specialist spinners are part of the squad which includes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounders.

Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav are the two batting options.

In Bumrah's absence the pace attack will be led by the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar with youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh rounding up the squad.

Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

Death overs specialist Harshal Patel is also out due to injury. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played from 27th August to 11th September 2022. The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

"The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final," BCCI said in its official statement.

In a separate note about Bumrah and Harshal, the board added, "Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru."

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

