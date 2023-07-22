England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow on Friday responded back to criticism received this summer for his performances following a return from injury, labelling it as "tiresome", highlighting how his injury could have ended his career and he is grateful to be where he is physically and as a player. Ever since his return to cricket this summer after a long injury gap, Bairstow has received criticism for his wicketkeeping, which many fans have described as sloppy due to numerous missed opportunities at catches and stumpings. Also, he has not also really continued the purple patch that made him the face of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum's much-hyped 'Bazball' era that started just last year.

After a fluent half-century in the first Test at Birmingham, Bairstow underperformed in next two games. But here at Manchester in the fourth Ashes Test, his 99* in just 81 balls showcased the flashes of brilliance that earned him acclaim last year as a batter.

"I am just pleased to be playing. Everyone thinks I play better when people go at me, and it gets a bit tiresome to be honest with you," he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I have played a lot of cricket now, and to keep being told: 'You're rubbish,' well if I was that rubbish, I would not have played 94 games. I want to go out and enjoy, to entertain. People will have comments on the way I bat, they always have done, and that will carry on, but you can leave them to their comments and I will keep on doing what I do in the middle."

"They can say what they want. They are paid to have an opinion, that is what they are paid to do. If they do not have an opinion, they do not have a job," he concluded his point.

Advertisement

Bairstow said that before this series, he had not kept wickets for three years and after such a scary injury, he is delighted to be where he is at, describing his journey as a rollercoaster.

"I have not kept wicket for three years. I have got nine pins, a plate and a wire that goes through my ankle. It is part and parcel of it, I have had nine months out."

"It is not the lack of overs. I am still just 10 months post operation right now. So when you speak to the surgeon and he says: 'I am surprised you're walking and running, never mind playing professional sport,' I am delighted to be where I am at."

"I am delighted as to where I am from a physical point of view. It has taken a heck of a lot of graft, it has been a rollercoaster, a lot happened in those nine months, and to take the field again with a group of boys I care a heck of a lot about, is a special place for me to be. You do not know how bad it was going to be. It could have ended my career. That is exactly how it could have been," he concluded.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old said that England will not change its approach under Stokes-McCullum and expressed his gratitude for family and friends who stood by his side for 10 months he was away from the game.

"I do not think the approach has changed throughout the series. It has been questioned at times by you guys [media], but we stuck to our guns all the way through. That is exactly how we have played our cricket, ever since Ben [Stokes] came in charge of the side, and that is what we are sticking by."

"It is not for a lack of trying. I am very, very proud every time I walk out and put on an England shirt. I am a proud guy, it means a lot to me, and to get back and be available for selection for the Ashes, it is something that makes me immensely proud."

"I could not have done it without my friends and family, and all the support they have given me throughout the winter. The people that have got you back and are there through thick and thin is exactly what it is about. That dressing room is so solid. We have a special group of players in there, and a group that will fight tooth and nail for each other."

"We will continue to play as we are, as we know the direction we want to go, and there is a bigger picture with the game of Test cricket," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia ended the third day at 113/4, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) unbeaten. They trail England by 162 runs.

Earlier, in reply to Australia's 317 in first innings, England had scored 592 runs in their first innings.

Australia became victim of some heavy hitting from the host's top seven batters. Zak Crawley (189 in 182 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes) led the attack with his maiden Ashes ton. Moeen Ali (54 in 82 balls, with seven fours), Joe Root (84 in 95 balls with eight fours and a six), Harry Brook (61 in 100 balls, with five fours), skipper Ben Stokes (51 in 74 balls with five fours) and Jonny Bairstow (99* in 81 balls with 10 fours and four sixes) played impactful knocks.

Besides Hazlewood's fifer, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green took two wickets each while Pat Cummins got one.

After opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (51), Mitchell Marsh (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48) and Mitchell Starc (36) played some vital knocks for the Aussies.

Chris Woakes (5/62), Stuart Broad (2/68) and James Anderson (1/51) impressed with the ball for England.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)