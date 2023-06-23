After England suffered a narrow loss to Australia in the first Ashes Test, Joe Root has backed the team and its strategy to come out better in the next game. It is worth noting that the Ben Stokes-led side was heavily criticised for its style of play known as 'Bazball' during the Ashes 2023 opener. From declaring their innings on Day 1 of the Test to the attacking intent of their batters, the team faced backlash for all of it.

Root has warned the England fans to "strap in" and expect the same style of play from the team, though with some added energy when they face Australia in the second Test at Lord's, starting June 28.

"If we are going to grow as a team, we can't just look at a day like this with a couple of moments going against us and say 'we need to do things differently'. If anything, we need to double down on how we do it, completely back ourselves and make sure we get those one-percenters right at Lord's," Root told reporters.

"Everyone should strap in and expect the same from us. That's what we're about as a team," he added.

England trail 1-0 in the five-match series after losing the first Test by two wickets. Root is expecting a strong comeback from his side at Lord's.

"We are going to challenge and compete. We're in for a hell of a Test series here," said the former England skipper.

"It's far more exciting, far more interesting and I think we are getting more out of our team and our individuals. We're playing better cricket to watch, producing better results overall," he added.