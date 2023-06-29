India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came out with a hilarious comment after England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow wrestled a protester off the ground as climate activists briefly interrupted play on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Just before Stuart Broad bowled the second over, two protesters from Just Stop Oil -- an environmental activist group which wants an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea -- ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling the group's trademark orange powder on the square but not on the pitch.

Bairstow grabbed one of the demonstrators and carried him off the playing surface, with the other apprehended by stewards. A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield. Spectators booed the protesters as they were led away by stewards.

While uploading the video on Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already."

Good start to the 2nd test.

Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/f0JcZnCvEr — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 28, 2023

Metropolitan Police later said that they had arrested three people, reported AFP.

Following a delay of several minutes while the orange powder was removed by ground-staff, play resumed with Broad bowling from the Nursery End.

Just Stop Oil has disrupted a series of sporting events, including the British Formula One Grand Prix and Premiership rugby union final.

Advertisement

Protesters have tied themselves to goalposts during Premier League football matches and thrown orange powder on the green baize at the World Snooker Championship.

Just Stop Oil also delayed the England team bus taking the side to Lord's for the lone Test against Ireland earlier this month.

(With AFP Inputs)