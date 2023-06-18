Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Nasser Hussain had a heated discussion over current Three Lions skipper Ben Stokes' decision to declare the first innings at 393/8 in the opening Ashes Test against Australia. Stokes called it a hault on day 1 when Joe Root was batting well at 121*. While Pietersen said that he did not like it as the wicket seemed flat, Hussain backed the decision made by Stokes, saying that he wanted to see Stuart Broad bowl against David Warner on Day 1.

"We were talking about the declaration, we were thinking about the declaration, but two or three years ago there would not have even been a hint of a declaration," Pietersen said on Sky Sports after stumps.

"But with this team, are we surprised? I don't think we are but I am a little bit surprised only because of how flat this wicket actually is. We saw Australia bat there now and it didn't miss the middle of the bat. I didn't like the declaration," he added.

Responding to Pietersen's remark, Hussain backed Stokes and said that he was all in for the drama.

"I liked the declaration because I wanted to see David Warner vs Stuart Broad. I understood the moment and the drama and I understood Stokes. Stokes was always going to do that," Hussain quipped.

Advertisement

After wicket kept falling, Root and Jonny Bairstow displayed exceptional skills as their team declared their first innings at 393/8 in the ongoing first Test of Ashes here at Edgbaston on Friday.

For Australia Nathon Lyon picked up four wickets and Josh Hazlewood took two. Scott Boland and Cameron Green got one wicket each.

At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 14/0--trailing by 379 runs with David Warner (8) and Usman Khawaja (4) unbeaten at the crease.

(With ANI Inputs)