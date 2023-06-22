Brendon McCullum, the current head coach of the England cricket Test team, has confirmed that the 33-year-old pace bowler Mark Wood will come into contention for selection at Lord's after missing the first Test. With James Anderson's struggle to find rhythm in the first Test match of the Ashes 2023, Wood could come in to replace Anderson to offer a different dimension to the English pace bowling line-up. "Woody's a great bowler. He offers a real point of difference and he'll always come into consideration for selection - especially on wickets that need a little bit more pace. That's the beauty of having a good squad: we've got guys to pick from," McCullum said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

He also went on to predict that the vibrant atmosphere of the first Test, which further boiled up after Ollie Robinson's animated celebration after dismissing Usman Khawaja, will continue throughout the series.

"I think it happens in all international cricket. It's two competitive teams going at it and desperate to try and get a performance for their countries," McCullum added.

"So you're always going to get a little bit of a boil-over of emotions. I don't think it crossed the line, from what the match referees were saying: they were pretty content with it, as far as I'm aware. But I'm sure it'll be a hotly contested series right throughout and it won't be the last time we're probably talking about it."

In the first match, there was a clash between the two different styles of cricket. England stuck to their Bazball approach, which allowed them to enjoy 4.61 runs per over.

They targeted Australia's bowlers from the first ball, Zak Crawley smacked Pat Cummins through the covers for four. However, Australia won the match on the last day by scoring 3.20 runs per over across the five days and consistently posting defensive fields.

McCullum feels that both teams will not make any major adjustments to their respective styles in the second Test, which begins on June 28 at Lord's, although he does believe England will be more aggressive than at Edgbaston.

"I thought it was a cracking Test match and two very different styles of play. But like a heavyweight boxing match, not everyone has to fight the same. I thought it was a great Test match and I'm sure everyone that watched all around the world, and everyone who was here at Edgbaston as well, absolutely loved it - and that's us included," said the England coach.

"Both teams have got a little bit of time to digest what's unfolded over the last five days and maybe slightly tweak a couple of things along the way. But I'd expect that they'd carry on doing the same sort of playing [style] that they executed here, and we'll be doing the same," McCullum said.

The second Ashes Test will start at Lord's on Wednesday, with Australia 1-0 up in the series.

