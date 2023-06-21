Joe Root completed a sensational catch to dismiss Alex Carey but it was not enough to clinch the win for England as Australia clinched the first Ashes Test by two wickets in Edgbaston on Tuesday. Root was given an extended spell by skipper Ben Stokes and he repaid the trust by pulling off a stunner. Carey took a couple of steps forward and slammed the ball powerfully straight over the bowler's head. However, Root's reactions were on the point as he plucked the ball perfectly to complete a phenomenal effort. The dismissal felt like the game-changer for England but the partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon proved to be the deciding factor for Australia.

Australia beat England by two wickets to win a thrilling first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Australia were struggling at 227-8, still 54 runs shy of a victory target of 281, when skipper Pat Cummins was joined in the middle by tail-ender Nathan Lyon.

But the pair's unbroken stand of 55 saw Ashes holders Australia home, with Cummins hitting the winning boundary to finish on 44 not out after opener Usman Khawaja had made a painstaking 65 to follow his first-innings 141.

Lyon was unbeaten on 16, with Australia now 1-0 up in this five-match series as they bid for a first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 22 years.

