Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the team management should rest veteran pacer James Anderson for the third Ashes Test against Australia, which will be played at Headingley from July 6-10. Vaughan's comments came amid Anderson's poor show in the ongoing Ashes series. The 40-year-old has picked just three wickets across four innings in the first two Tests. Vaughan said that Anderson has "lacked that zip" and "needs a little breather". He suggested the management should bring in someone like Mark Wood who has "a little bit of extra pace".

"There are three Tests to go after this and he certainly can't play everyone. I'll be leaving him out next week. He's just had no impact, he's an incredible performer but you see him drop catches in the field. I've not seen that from Jimmy Anderson, he's so sharp in the field. His bowling has just lacked that zip and if England are going to turn to the short ball theory, surely they are going to have to go to a Mark Wood with a little bit of extra pace," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan added that the 40-year-old can't play all five Tests and needs some rest. However, the former England captain didn't rule out his return to the side for the fourth Test, which will be played at his home ground, the Old Trafford.

"Not saying Jimmy is done. Miss next week, potentially play at Old Trafford, his home ground, in the 4th [Test]. Just give him a week off. He's 41 years of age; he probably needs a little breather after bowling two Tests on the trot on absolute placid surfaces. He's coming to the end. He'll hope he can have one more say and hope his team can win tomorrow and go 1-1. But even if they do that, I've seen enough this week that he just needs a breather, potentially give him a rest and then play him at Old Trafford," he added.