Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal hogged all the limelights in the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's last month. After ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green, Bairstow ventured out of the crease thinking that the ball was already 'dead'. However, Carey played within the rules and underarmed the ball onto the stumps and third umpire Marais Erasmus ruled the decision in favour of Australia. The incident led to immense criticism of the Australian team and sparked the "spirit of cricket" debate.

While it seemed that the dusk had settled over the same incident, Marnus Labuschange teased Bairstow over the same on Day 1 of the first Test at the Oval on Thursday.

After the last ball of the 25th over, Labuschagne kept dragging his bat within his crease while looking at Bairstow, who was trying to underarm the ball onto the stumps.

On Day 1 of the 5th Test, Harry Brook's quickfire 85 was the centrepiece of England's 283 all out, although he should have been dismissed for five on a day where Australia, unusually, dropped five catches.

In reply, Australia lost just one wicket under the floodlights to be 61-1 at the close -- a deficit of 222.

Usman Khawaja was 26 not out and Labuschagne unbeaten on two.

Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes at 2-1 up after bad weather meant only 30 overs were possible across the last two days at Old Trafford.

But if they avoid defeat at The Oval they will secure a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

(With AFP Inputs)