With the third Ashes Test set to begin on Thursday in Leeds, Australia can expect to face a motivated England and a furious crowd at Headingley. The visiting side was on the receiving end of a chorus of boos and abuses after Alex Carey controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won by 43 runs. Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green, but was stumped after leaving his crease without informing the keeper or the leg umpire.

Carey and the Australian team have been harshly criticised over the incident, which has caused a massive outrage within the English media.

A lot has been said and written over the same by current and former cricketers. Some have accused Australia of the same, while some felt that Bairstow had been guilty of "dozy cricket".

With the third Test set to be played at Bairstow's home ground, Headingley, the Australia team has requested for extra security for their families, a report in The Australian quipped.

"The Australian cricket side has requested extra security be provided for families after abusive fans left one staff member's 11-year-old son in tears and forced one player's mother to leave the Lord's Ashes Test on the fifth day," the report said.

The report also claimed that former Australia captain Steve Smith's mother had to leave the stadium early "to escape taunting fans who did not know her connection to him but who recognised her nationality."

Also, three Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members were suspended for allegedly abusing visiting players in the pavilion.

Despite all the chaos, the visitors trained normally at the venue two days ahead of the game at Headingley.

If the visitors win in Leeds, Pat Cummins will become the first Australia skipper in 22 years to win an Ashes series in England.