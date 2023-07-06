Australian brewing giant Carlton says it is shipping a limited edition "England Bitter" beer to England's cricketers to help them "cool off" from a row over their loss in the second Test. The newly named version of Victoria Bitter is being dispatched Thursday, Carlton United Breweries said, the opening day of the third Test of an epic five-Test series that Australia lead 2-0. The marketing ploy follows England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's.

He was given out stumped by Alex Carey during what the England batsman thought was a break in play. It led to a chorus of boos and abuse by English fans and some MCC members at the normally sedate Lord's ground.

England coach Brendon McCullum even said his players may not be joining their Australian rivals for a beer any time soon.

"We know the English are bitter about the Lord's Test, but when they're feeling less bitter we've got a beer to shout them ... our fresh new England Bitter," said VB marketing manager Marc Lord.

Aussie brewers VB have launched a limited edition version of the popular beer, changing the label to ‘England Bitter' in response to the fallout from the infamous Ashes runout of Jonny Bairstow. pic.twitter.com/h9mfyd8LBz — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 5, 2023

A very talented wordsmith colleague just sent me this ☺️: You can get it having a whinge, or a cultural cringe, matter of fact it's time for a binge. A great big loss means a real sour taste. And the best sour taste is England Bitter.#Ashes2023 #ashes #ENGvAUS @Vic_Bitter pic.twitter.com/WnLnw9a7ps — Antfarmer (@antfarmer) July 6, 2023

"England Bitter has got their name on it and we're sending a few slabs (cases) to the English cricket team to enjoy once they've cooled off," he added.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday rejoined a verbal duel with British counterpart Rishi Sunak over the controversy.

Advertisement

Sunak had "let his disappointment get ahead of him here", Albanese told a radio interviewer, after the British leader's spokesman said he "simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner that Australia did".

Albanese also criticised Bairstow for having stumped a rival in worse fashion in the past, apparently referring to video of a 2014 English County Championship match when he was playing for Yorkshire.

"There's some terrific footage of Jonny Bairstow stumping a fellow who just doesn't try to play a shot, just lifted his foot just a little millimetre off the ground," Albanese said.

"He waited for that to happen and then stumped him and then did interviews afterwards about it being the rules of the game and how pleased he was with it all. So, I think there's a bit of nonsense going on."

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)