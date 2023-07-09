David Warner has not had a special Ashes so far. He scored 1 and 4 in the third Test at Leeds. His performance in the other two Tests has also not been special - going past 40 only once in four innings. For the 17th time, he fell victim to Broad's bowling when he was dismissed by the star England pacer in the second innings at Headingley. Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy is not at all pleased with Warner, and questioned his spot in the XI.

"He's smiling a little too much. I'm hopeful it's not a smile and it just looks like a smile," Healy told Channel 9. "Not only is Broad unsettling him, but worldwide bowlers over the last two years have not had much trouble with him. I worry whether we can pick him again, even in the next Test."

Meanwhile, from an hour before play in the third Test, England fans in Leeds, northern England, were champing at the bit to let Australia's players know how they felt about the incident on the final day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday that brought a previously good-natured series to boiling point.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sparking accusations of breaking the "spirit of cricket" and causing a diplomatic incident, with the prime ministers of both countries weighing in.

Guy said he felt the incident was "pretty poor" by Australia captain Pat Cummins, but added there was "definitely some hypocrisy" from England, with Bairstow having previously attempted "something similar."

The incident riled up a Lord's crowd usually known for its reserve, with MCC members even heckling the Australian players as they went to the dressing rooms. Headingley, by contrast, is known to be a rowdy arena at the best of times, particularly its Western Terrace.

The first sign of things to come arrived half-an-hour before play, as England fans roundly booed when Carey's name was read out. Having won the toss and elected to bowl, England deprived the Western Terrace of the opportunity to taunt Australia's fielders.

"We can still give Aussies stick if we want to, but it's not all about giving Aussies stick, that's only part of the fun," said John Staniforth, 55.

The home fans were soon on their feet when Australia opener David Warner was caught in the slips. "The first ball goes for four and it all looked worrying, then four balls later you are cheering "cheerio", you can't ask for a better start," said Woolrych.

A hush descended as Australia, who are 2-0 up in the best-of-five series, found their rhythm, but the arrival of fast bowler Mark Wood and his 95mph rockets soon had them fired up again.

That climaxed with the spectacular wicket of Usman Khawaja, whose stumps were splattered by another Wood missile, bringing Steve Smith, England's tormentor-in-chief, to the middle.

Smith is celebrating his 100th Test match, but deference was in short supply on the Western Terrace. They welcomed the star batsman to the crease with a rendition of "we saw you crying on the tele," in reference to his infamous press conference after being stripped of the captaincy following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

