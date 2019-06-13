World Archery Championships: Indian Men's Recurve Team Storms Into Final

The Indian men's recurve archery team stormed into the finals at the World Archery Championships, beating the second seeded Netherlands 5-4 in a tie-breaker in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, on Thursday. After the fine show against Netherlands, now India will lock horns with China in final on Sunday. The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das yet again came up with a splendid show, leaving the Netherlands team comprising Van den Berg, Van der Ven and Steve Wijler in dismay. They, however, fought back but India got better of them by a point.