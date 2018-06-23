World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden Live Football Score: Germany Look For Redemption Against Sweden

Germany, after a shocking loss in their tournament opener against Mexico, will look to get back to winning ways when they face Sweden in their second World Cup Group F clash on Saturday. An early German exit from the World Cup seemed unthinkable, but that could now be the grim reality if they fail to get the better of Sweden this weekend. Still, at least they know exactly where the danger is coming from. The main creative threat in Janne Andersson's principally solid, unspectacular side lies in the shape of Emil Forsberg, one of the most talented wide attackers in Europe. "I'm a big fan of Emil Forsberg, he's a great player," said Germany defender Mats Hummels on Thursday when asked if anyone in the Scandinavians' side could make it into the World Cup holders' line-up. (LIVE Score: Germany vs Sweden).

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany vs Sweden, Group F match, straight from Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

22:15 IST: Here is how the Germans have lined-up for the crucial clash.

22:10 IST: German fans trying to bind time ahead of the do-or-die clash of the holders against Sweden, as we are just over an hour away from the kick-off.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group F match between holders Germany and Sweden.

Bayern Munich defender Hummels and his international teammates are well placed to comment on Forsberg's ability.

The 26-year-old has come to Russia on the back of two outstanding seasons in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and on Saturday evening, at the Fisht Stadium by the Black Sea, he will come up against a German side featuring his club colleague Timo Werner.

The Germans came early to Sochi to acclimatise to the heat as they look to stave off talk of a crisis following their 1-0 defeat to Mexico, with which they began their trophy defence.