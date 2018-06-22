World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's Wife Trolled After Argentina Loss

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo faced fans' fury after the Barcelona star failed to save his squad from a devastating 0-3 defeat in their World Cup Group match against Croatia. As Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo was unable to be in Russia for the championship, she took to Instagram to cheer on her husband ahead of the game, having posted a picture of the couple's three-month-old son, with the caption, "#VamosPapi" -- meaning "#GoDaddy". After a Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, delivered the coup de grace with the third goal, handing Messi's team a shock 0-3 defeat. Furious Argentina fans immediately shifted their focus to Antonella's post, as reported Sputnik news agency.

Angry fans mocked the caption to the picture, with one writing, "Papi is a loser", while another user wrote that "Papi" would be coming home soon when Argentina get knocked out of the tournament.

"I hope you will tell Messi to play a better match against Nigeria," another person commented, referring to the upcoming third and final Group D game in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, many others voiced support for the family with kind words and wishes: "Go, Leo! Do it for your family!"

(WIth IANS Inputs)