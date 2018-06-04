 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

2018 World Cup: Injured Vincent Kompany Included In Belgium's 24-Man Squad

Updated: 04 June 2018 18:52 IST

2018 World Cup: FIFA rules stipulate injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation's first group phase game.

2018 World Cup: Injured Vincent Kompany Included In Belgium
2018 World Cup: Vincent Kompany has been included in the Belgium squad despite carrying an injury. © AFP

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez delivered a 24-man FIFA World Cup squad on Monday with his iconic but often injured captain Vincent Kompany on the roster, accompanied by a potential replacement. The Manchester City central defender picked up an injury in a 2018 World Cup friendly with Portugal on Saturday and FIFA rules stipulate injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation's first group phase game. Belgium play a Group A game with Panama on June 18 in Sochi. If Kompany is unfit Martinez will drop him in favour of Laurent Ciman, who plays for Los Angeles in the MLS.

"We are doing everything to give Vincent his chance but one thing is clear, if he's not fit in time he's not going to the World Cup," said Belgium's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez.

Martinez proved his ruthless streak by earlier leaving Radja Nainggolan out of the 27-man provisional squad after a series of run ins with the Roma midfielder, including missing training.

The three men trimmed from the Belgium squad were misfiring Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, Watford's Christian Kabasele and Jordan Lukaku of Lazio.

The surprise inclusion on the list is Adnan Januzaj, a midfielder formerly of Manchester United, who plays for Real Sociedad in Spain.

Belgium FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA - to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (WBA/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

Comments
Topics : Belgium Vincent Kompany 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Belgium name 24-man squad for the 2018 World Cup
  • Kompany included in squad despite carrying an injury
  • The surprise inclusion on the list is Adnan Januzaj
Related Articles
2018 World Cup: Injured Vincent Kompany Included In Belgium
2018 World Cup: Injured Vincent Kompany Included In Belgium's 24-Man Squad
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Premier League: Vincent Kompany Leads By Example For Ruthless City
Premier League: Vincent Kompany Leads By Example For Ruthless City
Benzema, Robben Among Top 5 Stars to Miss Euro 2016
Benzema, Robben Among Top 5 Stars to Miss Euro 2016
Injured Belgium Captain Vincent Kompany Out of Euro 2016
Injured Belgium Captain Vincent Kompany Out of Euro 2016
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.