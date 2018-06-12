 ;
 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup: Romelu Lukaku Scores Twice As Belgium Rip Into Costa Rica In Warm-Up Match

Updated: 12 June 2018 08:56 IST

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels in their final World Cup warm up on Monday.

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1. © AFP

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels in their final World Cup warm up on Monday. But Belgium fans will have watched in horror as Hazard, showing great form lately, limped off in the 70th minute. His teammates later dispelled any fears of lasting damage to the diminutive Chelsea forward.

"I'm not too worried about Eden, he's a tough guy. He gets kicked all the time, but soon gets over it," said Lukaku after the game.

Coach Roberto Martinez's multi-talented Red Devils were just too much for Costa Rica, who opened brightly and even took the lead through Brian Ruiz with a slick finish after some early pressure from the visitors.

But the side that beat Egypt 3-0 last week, with a world-class Hazard pulling the strings, was 2-1 up by half-time thanks to finishes from Dries Mertens and Lukaku.

The giant Manchester United target man got his second with a powerful header after running into space with great speed.

He then set up strike partner Michy Batshuayi for the fourth and the pair did a little dance to celebrate.

Belgium's Group G rivals from the World Cup will have been warned, with unpleasant viewing for England, Panama and Tunisia.

Topics : Belgium Costa Rica Romelu Lukaku Eden Hazard 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Highlights
  • Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels
  • Romelu Lukaku scored a brace
  • Eden Hazard limped off in the 70th minute
