2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe's Goal In Final Generated Most Tweets During World Cup

Updated: 18 July 2018 12:05 IST

When football's rising star Kylian Mbappe scored France's fourth goal in their World Cup final against Croatia to become the youngest player since Pele to score in a final, fans sent more tweets than at any other point during the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe scored France's fourth goal in their World Cup final against Croatia. © AFP

When football's rising star Kylian Mbappe scored France's fourth goal in their World Cup final against Croatia to become the youngest player since Pele to score in a final, fans sent more tweets than at any other point during the tournament, data from Twitter shows. However, Brazil's Neymar Jr, who attracted as much attention for his rolling and lying on the ground as for his brilliant goals and accurate passes, was the most-mentioned player of the tournament, Twitter said on Tuesday.

Brazil were the most-mentioned team of the World Cup, followed by France and Argentina.

After 64 thrilling matches, including the dramatic World Cup final between France and Croatia, Twitter compiled the numbers and their visualisations.

There were 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter) of tweets during the World Cup, the data showed.

Twitter saw the bulk of the conversations happening during the live matches, including during the final match between France and Croatia, which was the top tweeted match of the tournament.

Brazil's quarter-final battle with Belgium on July 6 was the second most tweeted match of the tournament followed by Brazil's match against Mexico on July 2.

Highlighting football fans' preference for beer, Budweiser emerged as the most globally mentioned brand of the tournament.

 

Topics : France Croatia Kylian Mbappe 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Highlights
  • Mbappe scored France's 4th goal in their World Cup final against Croatia
  • He became the youngest player since Pele to score in a final
  • Brazil were the most-mentioned team of the World Cup
World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe
