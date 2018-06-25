 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Kochi Music Group Creates Video For Russian Band Member

Updated: 25 June 2018 14:03 IST

Kochi-based Orfeo Band dedicated a music-video to the FIFA World Cup 2018.

World Cup 2018: Kochi Music Group Creates Video For Russian Band Member
Orfeo Band took the opportunity of the FIFA World Cup 2018. © NDTV

Football and music have an a long relationship and Kochi quintet Orfeo Band took the opportunity of the FIFA WorldCup 2018 to create a music video for the event. Highlighting the fact that music unites people all over the world like football does, Orfeo Band member Jose Mathew insisted that they wanted to create a global impact through their video dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018. "Music brings people together, it unites people like football does," Jose told NDTV.com. The six-member band consists of Robin Thomas, Carol George, Francis Xavier, Chandlu Nerimbodath, Herald and Russian Maria Grigoreva. The song was released on the official Facebook Page of Film star Nivin Pauly (a leading actor from the Malayalam film industry) and has been lighting up YouTube and Facebook ever since it was released on June 10.

Jose also revealed that Orfeo was inspired to make the music-video by Maria, who plays the cello in the video. He also said that football is huge in Kerala, it has a great fan-base. "Football is big in Kerala that gives us a boost. One of our band members is Russian - Maria. Her presence gave us a boost to take the initiative," Jose said.

The video has already crossed over 200,000 views.

Jose also said that if the video does well on the social media platforms, they might come up with something similar for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Comments
Topics : 2018 FIFA World Cup Portugal Russia Spain Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Kochi Music Group Creates Video For Russian Band Member
World Cup 2018: Kochi Music Group Creates Video For Russian Band Member
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo 'Greatest Of All Time'
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Portugal: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Portugal: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo Key As Portugal Aim To Seal Last 16 Spot
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo Key As Portugal Aim To Seal Last 16 Spot
FIFA World Cup Superstitions Putting A Spell On Players
FIFA World Cup Superstitions Putting A Spell On Players
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.