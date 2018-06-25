World Cup 2018: Kochi Music Group Creates Video For Russian Band Member

Football and music have an a long relationship and Kochi quintet Orfeo Band took the opportunity of the FIFA WorldCup 2018 to create a music video for the event. Highlighting the fact that music unites people all over the world like football does, Orfeo Band member Jose Mathew insisted that they wanted to create a global impact through their video dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018. "Music brings people together, it unites people like football does," Jose told NDTV.com. The six-member band consists of Robin Thomas, Carol George, Francis Xavier, Chandlu Nerimbodath, Herald and Russian Maria Grigoreva. The song was released on the official Facebook Page of Film star Nivin Pauly (a leading actor from the Malayalam film industry) and has been lighting up YouTube and Facebook ever since it was released on June 10.

Jose also revealed that Orfeo was inspired to make the music-video by Maria, who plays the cello in the video. He also said that football is huge in Kerala, it has a great fan-base. "Football is big in Kerala that gives us a boost. One of our band members is Russian - Maria. Her presence gave us a boost to take the initiative," Jose said.

The video has already crossed over 200,000 views.

Jose also said that if the video does well on the social media platforms, they might come up with something similar for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.